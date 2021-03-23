LG’s mobile phone business is not going through its best moment, which has led the company to propose changes that could lead to its closure, after trying the sale.

In January, the technology company already shared its plans to change the business of ‘smartphones’, after presenting operating losses for 23 consecutive quarters, and despite the new approach based on innovation and design introduced in its new devices, such as LG Wing, Velvet or Rollable.

Then, the South Korean media reported that the executive director, Kwon Bong-seok, who had reached that position a year earlier, planned to make a radical change in this unit and he had already informed his employees of this.

At the outset, Kwon made a singular promise: that the company’s mobile division would be profitable in 2021. To achieve this, he said then, he would come up with “surprising form factors to surprise users.”

The company stopped the release of its new models. EFE / Larry W. Smith

The manager did not rule out any direction, including the sale of the business, the withdrawal of the same or its reduction, as reported by a company spokesperson to the aforementioned media. Industry sources have now pointed out that LG continues to consider the future of its mobiles, amid rumors of the closure of the business.

The company reportedly held negotiations to sell its mobile unit, but according to an industry person who has preferred to remain anonymous, there has not been much progress.

“Selling its entire mobile phone business seems to be difficult at the moment, as does the partial sale of the unit,” he told the Korea Herald.

Possible stakeholders included Volkswagen AG from Germany and Vingroup JSC from Vietnam who finally, they backed down with their negotiations.

Given the situation of uncertainty, it was said that the company stopped the development of a phone with a roll-up screen. Korean newspaper Dong A Ilbo said on Sunday that LG has shelved a planned first-half launch of all new smartphones.

After two months of restructuring plans, industry analysts speculate that the company He goes to the closure of the mobile unit. The workers would be relocated to other areas, such as vehicle solutions.

The company is expected to confirm the plans next month, after a board meeting.

Other plans

Recently, LG Electronics Inc. announced that it plans to invest US $ 4.5 billion in the United States by 2025 and hire 10,000 workers to expand battery manufacturing capacity.

LG Energy Solutions developed the plan last year to meet growing demand for electric vehicles in the US, the company said. He’s also looking at President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda, which aims to increase incentives for EV consumers and electrify the US Government fleet.

“The goals of the president and the US automakers will be a driver in the growth of the markets for electric vehicles and energy storage systems,” said Jong Hyun Kim, CEO of LG Energy Solutions, in the notice.