Announcement of one of the latest LG smartphone models Lee Jin-man / AP

The LG Electronics board of directors has approved closing the mobile telephony business unit after several years of losses, as the company announced on Monday, explaining that this decision will allow it to dedicate more resources to other growth areas, such as vehicle components, connected devices, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Thus, LG will not launch new models of smartphones to the market, although their already produced phones will continue to be available for purchase and with all current third-party application functionality intact.

In addition, LG will continue to support users of mobile products, providing regular after-sales customer support and respecting the current policy for software and operating system updates. The warranty stipulated for users will also be maintained and accessories and service parts will continue to be provided for existing models.

Business closing in July

The company has communicated that the effective date of closing its mobile telephony business is scheduled for July 31 of this year. Despite this decision, LG will continue to develop technologies related to the mobile sector, such as 6G, to strengthen its competitiveness in other business areas.

“All the main technologies developed during the two decades of LG operations in the mobile sector will be maintained and applied to current and future products,” the company stressed in a statement.