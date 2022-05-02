LG Electronics has announced the availability of the new 4K CineBeam HU715Q laser projector in the Italian market. This model has the ability to generate 2,500 lumens with an ultra-short throw laser light source, to deliver sharp images from a short throw distance. The optimal image quality is guaranteed both by the presence of the 8.3 million pixel 4K laser and by the 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and 85% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space for improved color rendering and depth of blacks. It is possible to project images both on the wall and on a dedicated screen, even from a short distance: the projector can cover 100 ” even if positioned only 21.7 cm from the wall. The projector supports HDR and HLG formats and adopts Filmmaker Mode technology capable of reproducing films according to the aspect ratio, colors and frame rate indicated by the directors. In addition, CineBeam 4K HU715Q has integrated 40W 2.2-channel stereo speakers with four integrated woofers. Thanks to webOS 6.0, LG CineBeam HU715 enriches the Smart experience of LG TVs with integrated content, streaming services and applications such as Netflix, Disney +, YouTube and others. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Mirroring with Miracast, for immediate sharing of your content from Apple and Android devices. The HU715Q projector is available to pre-order exclusively on the LG Online Shop, at a recommended retail price of 3,299 euros.