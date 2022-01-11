By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Chem said on Tuesday it plans to invest about 500 billion won ($418.52 million) by 2025 to build a cathode material factory for batteries in Gumi, South Korea. South.

The plant will help LG Chem secure cathode material production capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year, and is expected to be one of the largest battery material production facilities in the world when completed, LG Chem said in a statement.

