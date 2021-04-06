After the closure of the mobile phone business, LG He went back to give more details about the future of the equipment that he markets worldwide. In this regard, the company brought peace of mind by guaranteeing support for the next updates Android 11 and Android 12.

In relation to the announcement made this Monday about the end of its campaign with cell phones, the company reflected on the official website of South Korea which will provide the operating system update.

Specifically, in the question section, LG ensures that eligible models will be able to update to Android 11, and as well as some selected models to Android 12. However, it points out that the update program depends on Google’s distribution plans and phone performance, and may even vary by country.

It also collects that LG mobiles will receive security and stability updates after the business ceases, but clarifies that changes in policy may occur in the future.

At the user level, the company ensures that this is not you will not notice anything, since both the warranty, as well as the after-sales customer service and the policy of software and security updates will be maintained as before for LG phones.

Your future in Tierra del Fuego

The news of LG’s exit from the mobile phone business did not go unnoticed in Land of Fire, the technological epicenter of the country, where it precisely assembles its units in the company Brightstar Fueguina, installed in the city of Rio Grande.

The secretary of Industry of the southern province, Juan Ignacio García, said that “eventually some 150 jobs if a production volume is not generated to replace those tasks. “

Although the island government believes that the announcement of the multinational LG about its withdrawal from the global market for cell phone manufacturing “will not have a greater impact”.

García said that, on the one hand, Brightstar has belonged to the Mirgor Group since 2020, which manufactures auto parts and other products, and even cell phones for Samsung, which would allow it to replace those of LG.

From Mirgor, they confirmed that the company “will continue with the production of the launches planned by the brand for this year.”

“We are working so that the announcement of LG has the least possible impact on our business and on our collaborators, while we do not stop analyzing growth opportunities,” said the communication manager of the Mirgor group, Natacha Schvartz.

For her part, the executive added that production of the new LG K61 and LG K41S models “which will arrive in the coming weeks to complete the new K Series” will continue to be produced this year.

García, for his part, remarked that “we must also consider the entry into the market of other important players, such as the Chinese Xiaomi, which today still has little relevance. In other words, there are options to replace LG,” the secretary analyzed.

With information from Télam.

SL