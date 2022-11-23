LG has announced its participation in Milan Games Week scheduled from 25 to 27 November with a stand in partnership with Exeed, an organization that operates in the Esports sector, exhibiting for the first time in Italy the new LG OLED Flex TV display, studied and conceived to expand the possibilities of gamers thanks to a unique level of customization that arises from the flexibility of the panel. A screen, therefore, that can go from flat to a curvature of up to 900R, which allows for totally immersive gaming. The LG OLED Flex form factor is made possible by the display with self-illuminating pixel technology combined with a motorized mechanism to flex the screen with a touch on the remote control. The user can choose the preferred curvature amplitude among 20 different degrees, in order to find the most congenial position to the type of game he is playing. LG OLED Flex is based on OLED evo technology, offering the same picture quality and performance as LG’s high-end OLED panels. The LG space at Milan Games Week will have a meet & greet area to meet the most popular pro-players and content creators of the Exeed team such as Hollywood285, Rekins, RiberaRibell, SniperPigna and ReUltras, as well as a shop to purchase Exeed merchandise. LG OLED Flex and the 42” LG OLED evo C2 model will also be the protagonists of an area where you can challenge the Exeed champions in FIFA 23.