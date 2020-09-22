In view of the rising cases of corona virus in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday asked a six-member expert panel to deal with the current Kovid-19 situation and suggest ways to expand health facilities in the capital.

According to sources, Anil Baijal held a meeting with the panel comprising Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava, Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Sujit Kumar Singh, Director of National Center for Disease Control.

Sources said that the expert committee will meet in the capital Delhi in a few days to discuss the strategy to prevent corona virus and it can submit its report on 30 September.

Sources said the Lieutenant Governor asked the six-member expert committee to suggest how to deal with the current situation of Kovid in Delhi and also suggest measures for expansion of health facilities. There have been more than 4000 new cases reported daily for five days before 20 September.

Huge increase in Containment Zone in Delhi, active cases reached near 32000

Explain that the process of rapid spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection continues in the capital Delhi. From the active case to the containment zone, all are once again seeing an increase. So far, the total number of coronas infected in Delhi has crossed 2 lakh 53 thousand. At the same time the death toll also increased to 5,051. With this, active cases have also increased to around 32 thousand.

According to the Health Bulletin released by the Health Department of the Delhi Government on Tuesday, where 3,816 new patients of Corona have been found in the last 24 hours, 37 patients have also lost their lives. The health department said that the total number of infected in Delhi has reached 2,53,075. Today, 3097 patients in Delhi fully recovered and went home.

Today, active cases of corona virus infection have increased to 31,623 in the capital. At the same time, a total of 2,16,401 patients have completely recovered by beating this epidemic. With this, the death toll has so far reached 5051.

According to Delhi Health Department, today a total of 59,013 tests have been done in Delhi. Of these, 9,459 RTPR / CBNAAT / TRUNAT tests and 49,554 rapid antigen tests were performed. A total of 2,63,7753 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far and 1,38,829 tests have been done per 10 lakh people. With this, the number of containment zones in the capital has also increased to 1937.

Ban on social, cultural and political gatherings in Delhi till 30 September