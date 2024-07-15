The Amazon Prime Day Discounts are a great opportunity for players, who can upgrade their gaming station by taking advantage of advantageous offers. For example, the LG 27GR93U UltraGear Gaming Monitorwith 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, is offered with an inviting 50% off%. You will be able to reach the offer this addressor by clicking the box below.
The recommended price for this gaming monitor is 799 euros, while Prime subscribers can currently purchase it for just 399 eurosthe lowest ever reached on the platform. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwith guaranteed one-day delivery.
LG 27GR93U UltraGear Features
The LG 27GR93U UltraGear presents itself as an ideal monitor for gamers looking for an excellent balance between visual quality and high performance. It mounts a 27-inch IPS panel with resolution 3840 x 2160 and VESA DisplayHDR 400, including Flicker Safe and Anti Glare. The refresh rate is 144Hzgreat for gaming at high framerates, while the response time is 1ms (GtG).
The monitor Supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premiumwhich help eliminate annoying tearing and stuttering. On the connectivity side, we find 2 HDMI 2.1 ports (great for connecting it to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), a Display Port 1.4 and 3 USB 3.0 inputs.
