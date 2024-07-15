With Prime Day approaching, Amazon is offering the LG 27GR75Q UltraGear monitor on sale at a sensational price.
When we are busy assembling a desktop PC, one of the first components we think about is definitely the monitorwhich must guarantee excellent performance especially if used for the gaming.
In light of this and in view of the Prime DayAmazon has therefore thought it a good idea to offer you the LG 27GR75Q UltraGear monitor on offer with a great 47% offthus allowing for save 179 euros on the list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box you find immediately below.
The LG 27GR75Q UltraGear monitor is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 199.99 eurosagainst the 379 euros of the list price suggested by LG. The product is in this case Sold and shipped by Amazonso thanks to the Prime service you can easily take advantage of free home delivery.
LG 27GR75Q UltraGear Monitor Technical Specifications
Let’s start from the screen as well 27 inches diagonal and with Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels)which offers exceptional vision for all next-generation video games, without missing any detail.
The response times in this case are really reduced to a minimum, equal to just 1 millisecond: this is without a doubt a fundamental parameter in online multiplayer, where having good reactivity is a fundamental condition for winning the game. Thanks to the 2 HDMI ports You will also have the ability to connect current consoles, such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X.
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
