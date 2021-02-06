Adding to its latest gaming monitor presented, LG presents us the new LG 27GP950, an ultrawide gaming monitor equipped with a 27-inch 4K Nano IPS panel, which will come under the brand’s characteristic elegant gaming design, great gaming performance, and the support of the long-awaited leap to imaging technology of the new generation of HDMI.

Specifications LG 27GP950

screen 27-inch Nano IPS Panel Anti-Glare at 144Hz (160Hz OC) Resolution 4K: 3840 × 2160 pixels Refresh rate Unspecified Typical contrast Unspecified Brightness Unspecified Colour Unspecified Technologies NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, DisplayHDR 600 Viewing angles 178º / 178º Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A, 3.5mm jack

Coming as a direct update to the 27GN950-B, we will once again have maximum resolutions at 4K and 144 Hz, although thanks to the use of a new HDMI 2.1 band input, we can also unlock a refresh rate of up to 160 Hz under overclocking.

So, while LG has not yet confirmed which variable refresh rate technology the monitor will support, looking back at the other models presented by the brand, and according to the specifications of its more direct predecessor, it would not be surprising that the LG 27GP950 count on full support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and basic support for NVIDIA G-Sync.

As for its availability date, LG UK’s official Twitter account has confirmed that its previous model, the LG 27GN950, will be restocked in February with what will be the last batch before LG suspends this product in March. And is that the GN family will be replaced by the new GP, including this new monitor, from next April.

Hi Cieran, the latest stock that went to the retailers sold out really quickly, but more stock is being delivered at the end of this month. We have been advised, however, that in March, this monitor will be discontinued and replaced by the 27GP950 in April. We hope this helps! – LG UK (@LGUK) February 5, 2021

Unfortunately, although the launch date has already been limited by this small approximation, details about the starting price have not been released at the moment. Although once again, looking back, we could assure that the final price will be above 900 euros.