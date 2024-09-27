Agreement refers to the next 50 years of the Brasileirão; There are cases where a refund of money is required

Leaders of LFU (Liga Forte União) and investors led by LCP (Life Capital Partners) and by XP Investimentos decided to reduce the percentage of commercial rights sold to third-party investors, referring to the next 50 years of Brazilian Football Championship.

According to information from the gethe contract has not yet been signed, but there is an agreement between the parties – who met on Monday (September 23, 2024) to review the terms. The changes are expected to negatively impact the finances of the group’s clubs.

In Series A of the championship, participation fell from 20% to 10%. Here are the clubs:

For Series B clubs, the percentage of commercial rights sold to investors was defined in the following ranges: 15%, 17% and 20% (for the minority).

There are cases where it is necessary to return money to investors.

The 1st installment of the agreement was paid in October 2023. The amounts deposited were equivalent to 12% of the rights for most 1st division clubs. Botafogo and Cruzeiro only received the corresponding 10%.

According to the report, the change in the contract was motivated by the disparity that opened up with Libra, another block of clubs that did not sell any percentage of their commercial rights to investors.

Click on the columns to sort by club name and by value equivalent to the percentage; To open in another tab, click here.