In Mexico, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) It constitutes the legal framework that regulates labor relations between employers and workers. This constantly evolving legislation seeks to guarantee the labor rights and establish the obligations both employees and employers.

The Federal Labor Law establishes a series of fundamental rights for workers in Mexico. Among them are the right to a decent minimum wage, fair and reasonable work hours, weekly rest, paid vacations, social security and protection against unfair dismissal.

However, heThe LFT also establishes obligations for workers and in the same sense, it protects companies in cases in which employees fail to comply with their obligations.

And to protect companies, they are offered a kind of “legal exit” so that they can act when they have irresponsible workers.

How many days to go do you get fired without severance pay?

According to Article 47 of the Federal Labor Law, number 10, there are a number of faults that if you exceed them in a period of time, they can fire youwithout this implying a responsibility for the pattern:

“Having the worker more than three absences in a period of thirty days, without permission from the employer or without just cause.”

In this case, being a Just cause for termination of the employment relationshipthe employer will only pay you as a settlement, which includes concepts such as the days worked until the time of leave, the proportional benefits for that period and the seniority premium.

So now you know, if you take as a strategy to miss your job to get fired, this can legally be given to the three unjustified absences in the period of 30 days, but they will not liquidate you with a good amount but a basic settlement.

Differences between settlement and liquidation:

Unlike the settlement, the labor settlement is compensation that the employer must grant to the worker in situations in which the employment relationship ends due to reasons beyond the latter’s control.

The liquidation occurs in circumstances such as the closure of the company, the reduction of personnel or the disappearance of the job. In these cases, the worker has the right to:

Three months salary: As compensation for the unexpected termination of employment. Seniority bonus: It is calculated by multiplying 12 days for each year worked, in order to recognize loyalty and time dedicated to the employer. Overdue wages: Only in case of unjustified dismissal, the worker can receive the payment corresponding to the wages that have not been delivered since the date of the dismissal, with a limit of 12 months from the notification of the same. Twenty days of salary per year worked: In situations where the worker is unjustifiably dismissed, you can request reinstatement before the Conciliation and Arbitration Board. If the company refuses to reinstate him, he must be given additional compensation equivalent to twenty days of salary for each year worked.

In addition, it also occurs when the dismissal is unjustified, that is, when the legal causes to end the employment relationship are not met.