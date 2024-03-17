According to what is established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)one of the legal benefits to which Mexican workers are entitled is the profit sharing.

Under this understanding, and taking into account that there is one week left until the 2024 Easter holidays begin, there are many Mexican workers who They wonder if the profit sharing money will be deposited before the vacation period begins..

However, it is worth emphasizing that, according to Mexican laws on the matter, It is not until April 1 when the deposit of profits to workers in the Mexican formal sector by companies will begin..

For its part, if the worker works for an employer, the employer will begin paying the profits for 2024 until May 1 of the current year, that is, long after the Easter holidays begin. .

LFT: Will you deposit the PROFIT MONEY before Easter 2024?/Photo: Freepik

Under this understanding, the distribution of profits for 2024, as in past years, must be carried out between April 1 and May 30, in the case of companies; and between May 1 to June 29 for individuals with business activities, so workers may file a complaint with the Federal Labor Defense Attorney (Profedet) if the corresponding amount is not deposited in the dates established in Mexican laws.

However, it should be kept in mind that, according to the LFT, if you work in the following companies you will not receive a single peso of profits this year:

*Newly created companies during the first year of operation.

*Newly created companies dedicated to the development of a new product during the first two years of operation.

*Newly created extractive industry companies, during the exploration period (refers mainly to the mining industrial branch), to enjoy the exception period, must be newly created.

*Private assistance institutions, recognized by law that, with private property, carry out acts for humanitarian assistance purposes, without profit purposes and without individually designating the beneficiaries, such as asylums, foundations, among others. others.

*The IMSS and decentralized public institutions with cultural, welfare or charitable purposes are exempt from this obligation.

*Companies whose annual income declared to Income Tax does not exceed three hundred thousand pesos.

