This 2024 is shaping up to be one of the busiest in terms of reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for the benefit of workers who work throughout the Mexican national territory.

However, we must not lose sight of the fact that Even if reform initiatives to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) are approved in the Congress of the Union, such as the reduction of the working day from 48 hours to 40 hours or the double bonus, there will be some workers who will not be able to enjoy these benefits..

And it will be necessary to remember that the reform initiatives to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), if they are endorsed in the Federal Legislative Branch, They only apply to workers in the Mexican formal sector.

The above means that only workers who work in companies or for employers who pay their due taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and payments to organizations such as the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will be able to benefit from labor reforms.

LFT: Which workers will not benefit from any labor reform even if they are approved?/Photo: Freepik

In other words, the People who work informally will not be able to enjoy the advantages that the reforms will offer to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), such as the reduction of the working day, because they are not subject to Mexican regulations on the matter, since their businesses are not regulated.

Informality in Mexico

It was in the April 2024 edition of the magazine “Protect your money”, where the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) made public the fact that more than half of paid jobs in Mexico are informal.

It is in this way that, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), there are currently more than 16.3 million paid jobs in the informal economy.

The above, according to what was stated by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), means that more than 50% of jobs in the Mexican Republic come from informality.

In this sense, the following are the Mexican states with the greatest growth in informal jobs:

*Campeche: 29%

*Oaxaca: 10.6%

*Quintana Roo: 9.8%

*Sonora: 8.4%.

