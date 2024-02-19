It was at the beginning of this month of February 2024 when the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that it would be presenting, during the course of this year, different constitutional reforms.

And among the package of reforms to the Mexican Constitution that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be presenting in 2024 are some legislative amendment proposals that would benefit workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Due to the above, there are many Mexican workers who wonder When would the different constitutional reforms begin to come into force? that the head of the Executive Branch will present in the Mexican Congress of the Union.

However, it is worth taking into consideration, To date, no date can be given when the constitutional reforms in favor of Mexican workers would come into force, since they still have to go through the entire legislative process in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic..

LFT: When will AMLO's REFORMS come into force for the benefit of workers?

In addition to the above, the opposition parties whose legislators are necessary to approve the constitutional reforms, have stated that they are not in favor of all the legislative proposals announced by President López Obrador.

It is under this context that, to date, it cannot be established when the reforms would begin to be a reality for Mexican workers, an example of the postponement of legislative processes being what has happened with the proposal to reform the Law Federal Labor (LFT) to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours, which will be debated, again, until March of this year, after being debated throughout 2023.

Now, finally we leave you the constitutional reforms that President López Obrador will be promoting this year in the Federal Legislative Branch for the benefit of Mexican workers:

*That workers and their families can own their homes.

*Do not allow under any circumstances the increase in the minimum wage to be less than annual inflation.

*The minimum wage for teachers, police officers, National Guard, Navy, soldiers, doctors and nurses cannot be less than that of workers registered with social security.

*Reverse pension reforms that unfairly affect IMSSS and ISSSTE workers who want to retire with 100 percent of their salary.

LFT: When will AMLO's REFORMS come into force for the benefit of workers?