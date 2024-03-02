According to what the legislators of the Mexican Congress of the Unionit is planned that in 2024 different proposals for reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to benefit workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Under this understanding, two of the labor proposals that have created the most positive expectations among working people are, on the one hand, the increase in profitsand, on the other hand, the reduction of the working day from 48 hours to 40 hours.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In the case of the increase in the money that workers in the Mexican formal sector receive as profits, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in 2024 there will be an increase “like never seen before”.

It should not be lost sight of at this point that, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it must be taken into consideration that for the distribution of PTU, the profits that the company or employer generated will be taken into account. during the given fiscal year, that is, in 2024, those generated in 2023 will be taken as a reference.

It is from this amount that the company or employer will have to distribute among all its staff the corresponding part established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which establishes the obligation to give workers 10% of the total net amount. .

LFT: What would the INCREASE in PROFITS and the reduction in working hours be like?/Photo: Freepik

In this way, the base figure of the profits to be distributed consists of 10% of the net profits that the company or the employer generated in a year, which will be, after that, separated into two equal parts.

As determined in the Article 123 of the LFT, the first part of that 10% of profits will be divided between the total number of workers that the company or employer has, with the objective that each one receives the same amount, regardless of their salary. . Meanwhile, the other half of 10% of the profits will be distributed according to the amount of salaries received by each employee, for which the amount that the worker receives in cash per daily fee will be considered. If the payment has changed, the average income obtained over the course of the year will be taken into account..

Reduction of the working day

For its part, regarding the reduction of the work week to 40 hours, in the event that the proposal to reform the LFT is approved, which has not yet been debated in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, by the Federal Legislative Branch, Mexican workers will have two days of rest a week instead of just one, although this could cause some companies, especially micro and small ones, to choose to lay off employees due to the need to further automate their processes.

LFT: What would the INCREASE in PROFITS and the reduction in working hours be like?/Photo: Freepik

However, recently, representative Susana Prieto, who presented the reform to reduce working hours, announced her break with Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, accusing that legislators have no commitment to move the initiative forward, reporting that possibly will not be discussed this month of March, as was announced by the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) in December 2023. However, he made it clear that he will continue to promote it individually.