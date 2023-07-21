The regulatory framework that is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rights and obligations of workers and companies in Mexico is the Federal Labor Law (LFT), and immediately we will tell you if there is a age limit so that they hire you in a company in the national territory.

One of the biggest concerns of millions of people in the Mexican Republic is to get a job in a formal company in the Mexican national territory. However, many times, many of the applicants they meet the age barrier.

And it is that, as you have surely noticed, many of the job vacancies that are published daily through different media establish age limits for applicants.

Taking into account this situation, which represents one of the most limitations that job seekers face in Mexico, below we will tell you, in accordance with the Federal Labor Law, if there is an age limit to be hired in any job position.

LFT: Is there a minimum and maximum age to be hired by a company?/Photo: Unsplash

It is so, according to Article 22 of the Federal Labor Law, the minimum age to start working in Mexico, legally, is 15 yearsas long as the minor has the permission of the parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, regarding the maximum age to work in the Mexican Republic, the LFT contemplates that there is no age limit to hire people in job vacancies. This applies to both state-owned and private-sector companies.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that the non-maximum age limitation in hiring jobs in Mexico derives from the reform approved last September 2022.

“With a qualified majority of 461 votes in favor, the opinion that reforms sections III of Section A and VII of Section B of Article 123 of the Political Constitution, in terms of equality and non-discrimination in labor matters for older people, was approved,” details the constitutional reform carried out last year.

Specifically, in the Section VII of Section A of Article 123 of the Political Constitutionit was established that workers, day laborers, artisans and domestic employees may not, in the employment contract, be restricted with an age limit.

“In no case may a maximum age restriction be established for access or continuation in a position within the public sector,” says the validated legislative initiative.

In short, while The minimum age to work in Mexico is 15 years, there is no maximum age for older people to be hired in companies that have activities in the national territoryaccording to the LFT.

