Since relations between workers, companies and employers are not always easy, it is necessary to have a regulatory framework for such links. In the case of Mexico, it is the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Now, surely you have ever wondered if, in the event that the company you work for decides to fire you, Can they pay you the settlement in kind instead of giving you the money?

First of all, as we mentioned previously, since labor relations between employees, companies and employers are not always easy, a regulatory framework is required.

Thus, the Mexican Federal Labor Law guarantees that the rights and obligations of workers in the Mexican formal sector are fulfilled, but at the same time it also ensures that the rights and obligations of companies are fulfilled.

It is in this way that not a few formal workers have certain doubts in relation to dismissals, and more specifically if, in the event that the company decides to terminate the employment relationship, the uniformed officer can be paid the settlement in kind.

In this sense, According to article 101 of the Federal Labor Law, if the worker resigns or is fired, the settlement cannot be paid in kind, that is, the company or employer cannot give him furniture, electronic devices, materials or any other type of product, but the settlement will have to be in cash.

“The salary in cash must be paid precisely in legal tender, not being allowed to do so in merchandise, vouchers, tokens or any other representative sign that is intended to replace the currency,” details the aforementioned article of the Federal Labor Law.

It is in this way that, in summary, in the event that an employee is fired or he makes the decision to resign from his job, in no way can the employer give him objects as payment of his settlement, but the liquidation will have to be, yes or yes, in money. In the event that the latter is not respected, the employee may complain to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet),

