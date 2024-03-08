In Mexico, the right to vacations according to Federal Labor Law It is a very important achievement in the workplace, consecrated as a basic element for the well-being of workers. This is established within the aforementioned LFT, which is the maximum rule regarding the legality of worker-employer relations.

Although it is a historical right, the new legislation generated some confusion. Since the implementation of the so-called “worthy vacation” in January 2023, A kind of watershed has been marked in the protection of labor rights in the country.

Holiday-worthy reform:

The labor reform of 2022 It was a turning point, as it sought to guarantee the dignity and rest of those who contribute to economic development. This was because Mexico was among the list of countries with the fewest vacations in the world.

That's why part of that decent vacation reform It included going from six days of rest to 12, from the first year of work. It is essential to understand that this right is not a mere privilege, but an achievement supported by Mexican labor legislation.

LFT: How should the 12 days of vacation be taken? /Pxhere

According to article 76 of the Federal Labor Law, workers in the formal sector have the inalienable right to enjoy annual leave paid. This provision not only covers employees with permanent contracts, but also those who work under temporary or seasonal contracts, as stipulated in article 77 of the law.

Can the 12 days be taken together?

One of the fundamental questions that arises is: How many days of vacation correspond to each worker in Mexico? The answer lies in job seniority. As established, upon completing one year of servicethe worker has the right to a minimum of 12 working days of paid rest .

However, This figure may increase progressively, granting 2 additional days for each consecutive year of work, up to a maximum of 20 days. Furthermore, upon reaching the sixth year, an additional increase of 2 days is added for every five years worked.

The question also arises whether workers will be able to take those 12 days of the first year all together, or in parts. At this point, it is important to highlight that the enjoyment of these vacations must be continuous .

This is indicated in article 78 of the Federal Labor Law. However, there is flexibility in terms of its distribution, allowing workers plan your rest according to your needs and the demands of their work.

This provision opens the door to intelligent management of rest time. For example, if a worker is entitled to more than 12 days of vacation, You can choose to take that amount initially and reserve the additional days for another time of year thus adapting to personal or family demands.

He right to vacations according to the Federal Labor Law It is not only a legal mandate, but a guarantee of well-being and balance between work and personal life.

These rest periods are essential to preserve the physical and mental health of workers, promoting a fairer and more humane work environment in Mexico.