Because the relationship between companies and workers It is not entirely easy many times, in Mexico there is the Federal Labor Law (LFT), a regulatory framework that is in charge of regulating this link.

In this sense, it can be said that the Federal Labor Law includes, on the one hand, the rights and obligations of workersand on the other hand, the rights and obligations of companies and employers.

Regarding the latter, it should be mentioned that there are a number of reasons that can make the company for which a person works decide to end the employment relationship from both sides.

Taking the above into account, there are not a few employees in the Mexican formal sector who question whether it is possible that the corporation for which they work decides to fire them for slandering or insulting the employer.

It is so, regarding If a company can make the decision to fire a worker for insulting or defaming the employer, the Federal Labor Law makes it clear that this scenario is possible.

And it is that in the Chapter IV of the Federal Labor Law, which refers to the Termination of labor relations, in the article 47determines that among the causes of dismissal without responsibility of the employer are injuries.

“Incurring the worker, during his work, in lack of probity or honesty, in acts of violence, threats, insults or bad treatment against the employer, his relatives or the managerial or administrative personnel of the company or establishment, or against customers and suppliers of the employer”, establishes the respective article of the LFT.

However, it should be emphasized that dismissal for libel or defamation against the employer may constitute justified cause as long as there is no provocation or the employee acts in self-defense.

In short, we can ensure that slandering or insulting your employer can get you fired from your job and without compensationso it is best to think twice before falling into these actions.