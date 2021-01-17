Trends: Two portfolios of the Paris-based fund boutique LFDE delivered top results in 2020. The reasons. By Andreas Hohenadl, Euro am Sonntag

D.Born in Bolivia and avowed tech fan Rolando Grandi, he has been working for the French fund house La Financière de l’Echiquier (LFDE) since 2017. 2020 was particularly successful for him: the global equity fund Echiquier World Next Leaders, which he controls, was at the top of its category. And his technology fund Echiquier Artificial Intelligence was also among the top five in its category at the end of the year. How does Grandi explain the success?

€ uro on Sunday: Mr. Grandi, why did your funds perform so well in 2020? What were the drivers?

Rolando Grandi: 2020 was a very special year. Covid-19 started as a health crisis in China and evolved into a global economic crisis. During this time we saw that with Artificial Intelligence and World Next Leaders we were already invested in many trends that suddenly became important and accelerated.

Which trends do you mean?

Examples are telemedicine, e-commerce, streaming or video games. As early as 2019 we registered that these were structural trends in our economy. What’s added in 2020 is this: Governments, businesses, consumers – they all suddenly realized that the novel services and products are very, very useful in times of restricted contact. Just look at e-commerce: it took about 20 years, from its origins in 2000 to 2019, for online retail to account for about ten percent of total retail. During the first five months of Covid-19, that proportion rose to 20 percent. A doubling in just five months! Or take the cloud business: Satya Nadella, the head of Microsoft, said that two months of lockdown in the spring were enough to drive digital transformation by three normal years.

Do you think that such high returns will be possible again in the future?

First of all, I am convinced that the demand for certain products and services that are currently important will remain high in the future. The penetration rate is still low in many areas. A good example is telemedicine: previously viewed with skepticism by many, it was often the only way to get medical advice during the Corona crisis in spring. When it became easier to visit a doctor again, many started a teleconference and only went to the doctor when it was absolutely necessary. So I think the triumph of new technology will continue.

Maybe not quite as soon as 2020, right?

That was certainly an exceptional year. Nevertheless, I expect continued high demand. And what is interesting from the point of view of the companies in which we invest: The costs of acquiring new customers have decreased. That increases your profitability. So I expect high performance in the future too – in any case better than with other investment strategies over the next five years.

You mentioned structural trends. Did you make any additional adjustments to your portfolios during the pandemic?

Yes. One example is the renewable energy sector. The spending programs of many states that want to revitalize their economies, especially when the Biden government takes over in the USA, is getting a lot of momentum. We decided that we would invest in this area in two ways. Once directly, through companies such as the French solar and wind power specialist Voltalia. Second, by expanding our holdings in data centers.

At data centers?

Yes, that sounds paradoxical at first, because data centers consume a lot of energy. But the good news is that the companies that are building data centers are increasingly turning to renewable energy to do this. Or they are increasingly buying emission certificates to offset their consumption of conventional energy.

How high is the share of renewable energy companies in the fund?

That is currently around four to five percent, which explicitly fall into this area. But as mentioned, we are also investing in companies that are increasingly using the available energy more efficiently. One example is the US company Cloudflare. This provides services like this video conference, which we are currently talking about and which, thanks to advanced technology, only requires about a tenth as much energy as before.

Doesn’t the rapid technological change also mean a lot of losers?

There are definitely areas in our economy that are irreversibly changing and that may be completely replaced. When you see the big trucks on the autobahn, you know that in a few years they will likely be driverless. You cannot prevent such developments. But they are not necessarily bad.

In what way?

While that happens, new jobs and new job categories are also emerging. But what we urgently need for this – and governments and companies have to recognize this – is a stronger focus on further training and retraining. It’s a huge challenge. But technology can be of great help here too. I am thinking of areas like personalized learning or augmented reality.

Does that mean that education is an important topic for your fund?

A crucial one. And not just the so-called initial training in school and university. But also the offers that are aimed at 30, 40 or 50 year olds whose jobs are falling victim to technological progress. This can affect practically anyone – including a fund manager. Education and lifelong learning are therefore among the most important future topics.

Some funds are now investing in topics of the future or megatrends. What is the difference between the Echiquier World Next Leaders and these?

The portfolios in this category usually rely on the same large companies. This is not at all objectionable because Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon are great companies. However, we wanted to offer our investors a portfolio that can complement such large-cap funds. That is why we concentrate on medium-sized companies with a market capitalization between one and 20 billion euros. In our opinion, this area is underrepresented by investors. These focus either on smaller companies or the super mega-caps.

There are plenty of investors looking for high growth companies. Against this background, does it matter to you whether a title is cheap?

Let me make a comparison with another sector: real estate. When you buy a house, the price per square meter tells you how expensive it is. If you have found the perfect house – great location, excellent condition – you will hardly say: I’ll wait until it is cheaper than the market average. Because you know: A surcharge is simply due for the good view and the building fabric. Why should it be any different with stocks? You have a super fast growing company with disruptive products. Something like this is not traded at a bargain price, at least in halfway efficient markets.

But you don’t want to buy an overpriced company either, do you?

No, if we pay a premium, it has to be justified by a much better growth and a lower risk compared to other companies. That costs us the most time: Weighing up how high the price premium should be for us. Because there is a premium for this type of company that addresses large markets. As I said, the penetration of many products and services is still low and the prospects for growth are enormous.

Are you concerned that a sector rotation could cause your funds to lose momentum?

Since the first reports of success with vaccines, we have already seen a rotation in the market: out of the corona winners, into corona losers such as airlines, hotels or cruise operators. We are not concerned, however, as we know there is a lot of liquidity parked looking for investment opportunities. Both the more cyclical stocks and those with long-term growth prospects should benefit from this in the coming years.

Echiquier Wld. Next Leaders:

The fund, which invests in innovation leaders and was launched in 2013, has only been available in Germany since last autumn. In 2020 it achieved an increase of over 90 percent.

Echiquier Artificial Intellig .:With an increase in value of almost 80 percent, the portfolio with which Rolando Grandi focuses on the topic of artificial intelligence is one of the best technology funds in the past year.