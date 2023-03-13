But does the LFA successor produce a nice engine sound?

Every now and then Toyota makes a car that is completely separate from the rest of their range. Think of the. Toyota 2000GT and of course the Lexus LFA. We have breaking news precisely about that car. At least a successor to the LFA!

They are working on it at Lexus. Like many other manufacturers, the brand is a bit figuring out what to do. If you want to market a supercar NOW, you prefer to use an internal combustion engine. They are (much) lighter and more fun, in general.

Development takes time

But yes, at Lexus they know themselves and they will do a bit more about the development. With the previous LFA it also took about 10 years before the model finally came on the market.

That is why Lexus is already covering itself. The LFA successor will initially be a hybrid. Then the car will crawl into a larva halfway through its career and then emerge as a fully electric car. This is confirmed by various Japanese sources Best Car Web. The basis is the TNGA GA-L platform. It will feature an aluminum chassis and carbon fiber body.

Thick V8 for LFA successor

The combustion engine is not a drawling V6 Atkinson engine, but a full-fat 4.0 V8 with two turbos. In terms of power, you should think of about 710 hp. Then there is also an electric motor to ensure that the car can pass all emissions tests. The system power will be around 950.

We expect the LFA successor with V8 in 2025 (if we are to believe the hopeful publication). A year later, the electric variant is on the schedule. In terms of price, just like its predecessor, it will be an expensive car. Count on a starting price of 3 tons without taxes.

