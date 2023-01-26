The complex manual to know if our car can circulate in Madrid or not / FAQ

On January 1, numerous new features included in the Sustainable Mobility Order of October 5, 2018 came into force. A rule that was modified on September 13, 2021 to adapt it to Directive 2008/50/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council, of May 21, 2008, which establishes the quality limits to guarantee healthy air.

All this means that in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, calls must be established.

Low Emission Zoneswith measures that must be developed and implemented by each of the affected municipalities.

In the case of Madrid and other towns where the LEZs already existed, since last 1 January many new features included in the Order have come into force. Among them, for example,

that class A vehicles (without an environmental badge) cannot circulate on the M30 in Madrid or through the districts that are inside it, with certain exceptions.

Some measures that have caused consultations in administrative management offices to increase “reaching thousands”. That’s why the Illustrious

Official College of Administrative Managers of Madrid has presented this morning a report, prepared by its Public Management Observatory, aimed at facilitating the understanding of the

Madrid Mobility Ordinance.

“When these types of regulations come out, thousands of fines are also produced, which means that they do not work correctly,” explained the president of the College,

Fernando Jesus Santiago Ollero.

The difficulty in knowing whether or not a driver can circulate depends on multiple factors, such as the type of vehicle and its registration date, the type of area to which one wishes to access, and the timetable.

With this they have prepared three triptychs that include all the rules that must be complied with, the types of vehicles as well as the exceptions.

Besides the

ICOGAM Public Management Observatory has analyzed the standard and has observed a growing concern among the users of vehicles of different categories for not being able to adequately understand the Order.

What cars can drive?



Roughly,

cars with Label C (green) -gasoline registered from January 2006 and diesel from September 2015- and cars with Label B (yellow) -gasoline registered from January 1, 2001 and diesel from 2006- may circulate in all LEZs in any city, although municipal parking restrictions may gradually be implemented -especially in

the case of Label B-, as in Central Madrid, where it is mandatory to park in a regulated car park before leaving the area.

The rest of the vehicles, the most polluting and designated A -gasoline prior to 2001 and diesel prior to 2006-, are not entitled to any type of badge as they do not meet the requirements to be labeled as a clean vehicle and are the most restricted.

Cars without an environmental label They will not be able to circulate in the Low Emission Zones defined by the town halls, although in Madrid and Barcelona there are already exceptions to this rule related to the fact that the vehicle belongs to a resident of the area, is adapted for people with reduced mobility, etc.

Apart from these general regulations, each council can implement its own regulation or low emission zone, which, according to Fernando Jesús Santiago Ollero means that “we are going to have to schedule a trip as was done before with the road maps in the 1960s, because if we are going to go from Madrid to Barcelona via Valencia, we expose ourselves to three different fines».

administrative managers,

one of the authorized groups to the issuance of environmental badges.

Most vehicle registrations and transfers are carried out by this group, which has a management commission with the

General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) which makes it possible to expedite these procedures. Additionally, Administrative Managers are also enabled

to request the duplicates of the card driver’s license due to loss or theft or the international circulation permit.