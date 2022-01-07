Amorebieta Y Tenerife open the twenty-third day of LaLiga SmartBank, in the first duel to be disputed in Lezama in this year 2022 (follow the game live on AS.com). It will be an issue of great importance for both. The local they need to add three to be able trim points with the posts of permanence, while the visitors they yearn to heal the wound of the Canarian derby with a triumph that would leave them to one of the direct promotion. The first leg at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López ended with victory for Tenerife by two goals to one, in a match with several controversial actions that unhinged the zornotzarra painting. Precisely, this afternoon they will meet with the referee of that day, Víctor García Verdura.

Inigo Velez de Mendizabal recovers troops with respect to the end of the year game in Burgos, where he had to to compete with only 15 players in contention. Important pieces in the scheme of the Bizkaians such as Luengo, Larru or Olaetxea, which point to eleven. With all recovered except the three injured, the blues will be able to form a eleven of guarantees, much more recognizable and with more wardrobe depth on the bench. In attack point, everything indicates that he will once again trust the two top gunners of the team as they are Guruzeta Y Obieta, that comes to close the year with a double at El Plantío.

For its part, Ramis takes to 23 footballers of which Felix, Ethyan, Victor, David Y Jeremy belong to the team subsidiary from Tenerife. The Blue and Whites recover four players for the match, of which three play in offensive positions. Among those called up, is one of the most important footballers of the team it’s sam shashoua. The British footballer is one of the in charge of generating the team soccer, although in some moments of the game it loses prominence. Tenerife comes from lose the Canarian derby against UD Las Palmas and he needs the three points to get away from his pursuers. Is the first visit from its history to Amorebieta, with the intention of adding a victory that allows him to continue in fourth place in the standings.

Possible keys to the match

Rematch. Amorebieta felt really hurt by the refereeing decisions in the first leg at Heliodoro. Curiously, with the same referee that will referee in Lezama, García Verdura.

Add by three. The Blues arrive with a good dynamic of sensations and results, with five games without losing. Still, they need to win to get closer to salvation.

Visitor registrations. Tenerife has not lost far from Rodríguez López since November 15. After Almería, the blue and white team is the best visitor in the category with 18 points.

Recover cash. Mollejo, Rubén Díez, Shaq Moore and Ethyan are once again available for the Blue and White coach after not being able to play in the Canarian derby.

Goals. In Lezama’s ten games, both teams have scored, with a total of 32 goals, 16 by the Blues and 16 by the visitors, scoring an average of more than three goals per game.

Aces to follow

Obieta. He arrives after scoring a double at Burgos. Amorebieta’s top gunner with 5 goals. Forward complete with many resources, well in the uncheck, above and in the auction.

Shashoua. Despite not having a good game in the Canarian derby, Shashoua is a very important footballer for Tenerife in offensive tasks.

Ups and downs

Amorebieta: . They return, after Larru and Olaetxea sanction, and the five absent due to COVID in Burgos, already recovered. Santamaría, San José and Ozkoidi leave due to injury

Tenerife: Ramis recovers the sanctioned Mollejo and Ethyan. Rubén Díez and Shaq Moore have already tested negative in the last tests carried out and are on call. The Blue and White coach is still unable to count on the injured Larrea, Carlos Ruiz, and Álex Muñoz.

Previous declarations

Vélez de Mendizabal, Amorebieta coach: “Tenerife is showing that both at home and away they win games. They have a lot of dynamite upstairs, very vertical, different points thrown at a band. A very dangerous team that is having a very good year and has just played a good game despite losing. against Las Palmas. “

“We want to be with the fans. Above all, to give them a victory. I am convinced that the team is going to leave the skin and the fans will support us to win and that this meeting is the best possible.”

Ramis, Tenerife coach: “Amorebieta is a team that has caught the maturity pulse of the category, with a lot of heart and faith in what it does. At home it is a team that has beaten important teams and always makes things difficult for rivals.”

“The defeat in the derby is reflected and mourned, this is about constantly opening and closing doors. This team has never stagnated, it has responded well. What we are looking for are the three points against SD Amorebieta.”