“Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world.” Nelson Mandela

Leyva 300 is the address of the building that should be the main seat of the Western Autonomous University “UAdeO”, the Leyva, as we say abbreviating the name of General Gabriel Leyva Solano considered ‘Protomartyr of the Revolution’, is the main street of the noble and loyal City of Los Mochis.

It has caught my attention that the main office of the UAdeO has a padlocked door. I do not want to think that it is a symbol of what is happening at the University founded by the illustrious Dr. Julio Ibarra Urrea, with whom I shared my silence in exchange of words full of knowledge and generosity from him.

I have noticed the changes, I know that they are building a Rectory building on the local campus, announced since 2021, I wonder if now, yes, whoever takes the position will resist in the north the nostalgia for Culiacán or for the center of power. The UAdeO has important challenges, the first may be enrollment, I think how a public university that does not attract students to the extent of its capacity is sustained, in general, enrollment has to do with quality, with how attractive its connection is to sectors of the economy and society.

Making the university attractive is necessary, for example, before changing to semesters there was a night shift, people could combine work and study more easily, on Saturdays there is no educational offer, correct me if I’m wrong, I don’t know if there is a system that combines distance education, which could attract enrollment from the mountains and remote communities or a social bonding program through courses or diplomas using the Internet.

To make a University with great value for Sinaloa, the first thing is to take care of the teaching staff, the values ​​within, it is not just anything to contribute to forming citizenship.

Educating university students is giving them strength to analyze economic, social and, why not, political issues, that knowledge and culture lead to freedom. I remember the hours with Dr. Julio Ibarra, I sigh.

Make a career civil service in terms of those who lead, honor the academy, comply with university legislation, update it, take care of it, simply take care of it, since when is it autonomous? 2018, many regulations and guidelines require updating.

I will always say modernity, to be valid. That the UAdeO is current, is modern is that it keeps pace with society. The University is a center of knowledge, that is why in something so simple, I cannot explain the design of its main auditorium, totally inaccessible to address it from the broad spectrum of disability. Who would be the genius of the design and who would be the one who authorized without reviewing, or the idea from the beginning would be not to give ease of access, a good question for Civil Protection. That’s ‘peccata minuta’ if you like.

More serious is the issue of clotheslines, student complaints, job assignments, lack of identity with a “western” project, I celebrate autonomy, I resist a poorly managed University. The campuses must be cared for from the grass, the classrooms, the bathrooms, I think of greatness, that my words do not offend, they spring from my memory and from long conversations with the man who thought of her and loved her, who by the way had to do with the autonomy of the other great university in Sinaloa.

Graduates of the UAdeO or graduates of the UAS, take care of the UAdeO because it has its own seal and a destiny of greatness. You have to take care of these concepts, you have to manage it well, in the details is the profile of what is done. We must defend its reason for being and that the rectory door open in Los Mochis.

Postscript

Sunday, November 13, those of us who value democracy, defend freedom and human rights, have an appointment in defense of the INE. At 10 o’clock the “Citizen March” will start from the WalMart parking lot in Jiquilpan to the INE offices in Independencia. Let’s attend. If not now, when? If not us, who?