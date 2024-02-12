Leysi Suarez faces another duel. On the morning of this Monday, February 12, the death of her mother was confirmed after a long fight against the dreaded cancer. Suárez, who last week was introduced as a new contributor to 'América hoy', is going through another of the most painful moments in her life after the death of her father in August 2023.

What had Leysi Suárez said about her mother?

Leysi Suarez He made time during his participation in 'The Great Show' to dedicate some heartfelt words to his mother. “I want to say something to my mother, I have dedicated these nine galas to her because we are going through a difficult time with our health, but I believe that anything is possible, mommy. “I dance every day for you,” said the dancer.

“I want to congratulate you, Gisela, because Every Saturday the only thing you do is bring a lot of joy to my mother and that fills my soul. (…), I dance for her because I know that every Saturday from her bed she really gets excited to see the shows,” he added.

What did the hosts of 'América hoy' say about Leysi Suárez?

Gisela Valcárcel's daughter was the first to speak in 'América hoy'. Ethel Pozo gave a message of support to her set partner.

“We will meet again (with our loved ones who died), they just went ahead. A lot of strength, Leysi, in your girl. Let's remember that her life also hit her hard last year, when her husband was disloyal, then came the thing about her daddy and now her mommy. But I'm left with something, it was a dream for her mom to see her become a host. She saw it and that is the hand of God. We are waiting for you Leysi in the week when you feel better. A warm hug for you and your family,” said Ethel Pozo.

In addition, Brunella Horna joined the messages of solidarity with Leysi Suárez: “A lot of strength for the family. We know that you are an only child, I really admire your strength because you have said that you already want to return to work on Wednesday. I don't know how I would be in your place, I really admire you. A lot of strength for you, for your family and for the future.”

“I am going to pray for you so that God gives you strength, because losing a mom must be terrible and heartbreaking. May God give you strength to return with that energy. We are waiting for you here,” added Edson Dávila.

Leysi Suárez says goodbye to her mother

Leysi Suarez He turned to his networks to say goodbye to his mother with some sensitive words. The host thanks him for all of her teachings and promised to continue with that important legacy that he has left not only to her, but also to her daughter.

“With eyes full of tears I write these lines to say goodbye to you, with a heart full of gratitude, for all the moments shared, for your unconditional love and for teaching me the true meaning of strength. I am the woman I am thanks to you, and your granddaughter Victoria will be too because she was with you as your little nurse until the end, seeing how you fought until the last. Your departure leaves an immense void in my life, but also a legacy of love and wisdom that I will always carry with me. And I will continue working everywhere as you love it. Rest in peace, mom, and I know that you will live forever in my heart.”, reads her publication.

Leysi Suárez sends a message after the death of her mother. Photo: Instagram screenshot

