Leysi Suárez was a guest on the program 'Everything leaks' and surprised more than one by making a revelation related to her relationship and his ex-partners. On the set they were also talking Giuliana Rengifo and Samuel Suárezwho were shocked when The former dancer revealed that she supported her ex-boyfriends. Furthermore, she responded very confidently and had no problem explaining why she assumed the financial sphere with her past partners. What did she say?

Why did Leysi Suárez decide to keep her ex-partners?

In the space driven by Samuel Suarez, singer Leysi Suárez talked about how she handled her past relationships. She was honest and said that she did not mind supporting her ex-partners financially. “But I'm going to tell you something (…) All my life (I have maintained) and I'm not ashamed to say it because, do you know what happens?, I am with the man I want, I don't allow them to choose, all my life“, he expressed, which left the cumbia singer who was on the set perplexed.

“Of course, I'm in charge. In my case, it's not about maintaining, it's simply that I've been working since I was 16, I have my events… I'm with the one I like. It's not that it's 'vagon', but simply if I have chemistry with that person, I like him, he attracts me physically and I want to be with him, I am with him, I see him and I love him“was the explanation he gave.

Does Leysi Suárez want to fall in love again?

In October 2023, Leysi Suarez She was approached by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' to find out what her emotional status was after separating from her husband, due to an ampay on the ATV program. She stated that she is focused on her personal projects and that, for the moment, all her attention will be on her work.

“Social networks are a medium where everyone can make friends. Yes, they (football players) have written to me, but the truth is that I wouldn't like to be making controversy about that topic… At this moment, I'm not thinking about falling in love. “I want to enjoy myself, my new projects and the radio, which is the place where it helps me release all the energy I carry.”he said on that occasion.