Leysi Suarez don’t let go Giuliana Rengifo. During the last gala of “El gran show”, the former member of Alma Bella starred in a strong altercation with Melissa Paredes when she demanded that she stop minimizing her performance in the dance reality show and avoid making judgments about her person without knowing her.

However, when that seemed to have been the dancer’s only brush with a participant in Gisela Valcárcel’s program, at the end of the broadcast, Leysi Suárez had unfortunate comments when referring to the performance of the dance that the cumbiambera Giuliana Rengifo had.

This, after receiving the news that she was sentenced together with Gabriela Herrera, for which she did not keep quiet and strongly questioned the score assigned to her by the jury after witnessing her solo performance.

What did Leysi Suárez say about Giuliana Rengifo?

As it is recalled, the singer had to perform a choreography on her own after the production of “El gran show” decided that she was no longer going, in view of a fall that Giuliana Rengifo caused on October 29.

The former vedette, who played Morticia, the matriarch of “The Addams Family”, gave her best on the dance floor; however, she did not get a high score like she did for Rengifo.

“I’m upset about something. How are they going to give Giuliana a 10 with that celebration she has done? My performance with acting and dancing was much better than hers and I’m not saying it. All the people say it”, said Leysi in dialogue with the press of GV Producciones.

“It doesn’t seem to me that he has had a lower performance on the track and that they give him a higher score than me,” he added.

Leysi Suárez clarified that she was also offended when Giuliana Rengifo said that the dancers were “decorations” on a stage. Photo: composition/capture America TV/YouTube

What is Leysi Suárez’s low score due to?

According to the dancer, her low score would have been due to the expression she maintained throughout her show, which conveyed seriousness. “During my characterization I never smiled because she was dead. Morticia is such a character,” she explained.

At the end of her interview, Leysi Suárez specified that she would have liked the jury to value more the interpretations of each of the participants. “I am totally unsatisfied,” she pointed out.

Leysi Suarez and Giuliana Rengifo. Photo: composition/GV Productions

What did Leysi say about her relationship with Giuliana?

They put their grudges in the past. Leysi Suárez apologized to Giuliana Rengifo for having made an unfortunate comment about her weight and the cumbiambera accepted her apology. Both fought a dance duel that had Giuliana as the winner.

In the end, they fell into a warm embrace; However, Leysi clarified to the cameras of “America shows” that the fact that they have settled their differences does not mean that they are friends.