How strong! Samahara Lobaton was the guest of ‘América hoy’ in the edition of this September 5 in order to respond to the statements of Melissa Klug, who recently referred to her relationship with Bryan Torres. However, the influencer did not expect to be part of an intervention by Brunella Horna, Ethel Pozo, Christian Domínguez, Janet Barboza and Leysi Suárez. The words that Lobatón had for her mother were not of the opinion of the program hosts. We tell you in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Jefferson Farfán asks not to be involved with Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres: “Don’t get me into that roll”

What happened to Samahara Lobatón and what did Leysi Suárez tell him?

When Samahara was approached by a reporter from ‘America Today’ To respond to her mother’s words, she assured that she spoke like this as a product of “pregnancy hormones” that she is carrying. However, the tension was present on the set of América TV when Lobatón maintained that she did not like several of the couples that Klug had and that he had to remain silent. These words did not sit well with Leysi Suárez, who did not hesitate to respond:

“I love you very much, Samaharita. But I know that sometimes you say things because of your youth, because of your immaturity. I want to understand it like this. Because it would hurt your soul if your daughter later on was your age and said ‘oh no, my mom talks like that because of her hormones’, it’s painful. And I am telling you this because I am also a mother just like you, but what your mother is experiencing at this moment saddens me,” Leysi said. And she continued: “Your mother could have been wrong 1,000 or 100,000 times, her partner could not have seemed to you, but she is your mother and deserves respect”.

YOU CAN SEE: Samahara Lobatón formalizes her relationship with Bryan Torres with an emotional message: “The best boyfriend”

What did Leysi Suárez say about Samahara Lobatón’s relationship?

The radio announcer was in support of the declarations of Melissa Klüg about Samahara Lobatón’s partner, Bryan Torres. Let’s remember that the singer maintained that Samahara has to ‘polish’ some things.

“I know that maybe you don’t care what I think, but the relationship with that boy doesn’t seem to me either. Because for him to say that ‘he has to polish himself’, it seems to me that he has to polish himself with his vocabulary when expressing himself about his current partner, who is Samahara. That guy has to polish his vocabulary”, concluded Suárez.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Melissa Klug?

The influencer asked that the drivers not go against her and assured that she did not agree with several of the couples that the “white of Chucuito” had, but that she had to remain silent. “What I do with my life is my problem. What I am living is mine (…). The one who chooses is me (…). Many times I have not liked their partners and, nevertheless, I have always kept quiet”

#Leysi #lectures #Samahara #talking #Melissa #Klug #quotShe #mistakes #shes #mother.quot