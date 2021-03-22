The Canadian Leylah Fernández was ratified this Sunday as one of the promises of world tennis by defeating the Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 and winning the Monterrey Tennis Open, his first title as a professional.

After stopping the Spanish Sara Sorribes in the semifinal, whom she beat 7-5 by a double, this Sunday the 18-year-old was lethal with the service in the first set in which he made two consecutive breaks and went ahead 5-1.

Although Golubic kept his serve game in the sixth game, Fernández did the same and took the set in 36 minutes.

With the ability to cover the entire court, fast movements from one side to the other, a safe drive and a two-handed backhand that did damage, Fernández was better in the second set in which the 28-year-old Swiss improved.

The Canadian, 88 of the WTA, got breaking the serve to his opponent in the third game, Golubic recovered it and that led to the duel being tied 4-4.

With cold blood, the left-handed woman born in Quebec, yesterday took the victory with two breaks in the twelfth game, when his opponent had no chance to respond. This Sunday he made a break in the eleventh and left the rival without the possibility of answering, by maintaining his serve.

Although he showed a 68.7 effectiveness with his first service and defended with personality, the key to Fernández’s victory was related to the fact that he took his best tennis in crucial moments, thanks to which he saved four out of five chances of having his service broken.

The Open took place on fast court in Monterrey, with a prize pool of $ 235,238, of which Fernández won $ 29,200., in addition to adding 280 points, which will allow her to appear this Monday, for the first time in her career, among the best 65 in the world.