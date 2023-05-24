Say goodbye to the competition! Leyla Chihuan became the fifth eliminated from the first edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” this May 23. Despite the fact that the former volleyball player had an advantage in the first stage for correctly preparing some cakepops by having one of the ingredients for the next dish already made, she could not exceed expectations in the last dessert, which consisted of cooking a strawberry cheesecake. With this decision, Karina Calmet and Milett Figueroa are the ones who continue to compete.

“It has been difficult to align opinions,” said Javier Masías at the time of giving the final verdict. Along the same lines, chef Giacomo Bocchio highlighted the dessert of the well-remembered actress from “Al fondo hay sitio”: “Your dessert was the one that the three of us liked the most”. At the time of saying goodbye to her, Chihuán sent a message to her friend Natalia Málaga. “I hope I represented you well.” Finally, the judges praised her order in the kitchen. “You have shown that this sporting discipline is reflected.”

#Leyla #Chihuán #eliminated #Great #Chef #Celebrities #difficult