Former congresswoman Leyla Chihuán completed her university studies in the best way in the Saint Ignatius of Loyola University last Saturday December 10. Likewise, the former volleyball player was also quite excited and was seen with her cap and gown.

Through his social networks, Chihuán, 47, shared a photo in which he showed the medal he obtained for having completed his career with honors.

What career did Leyla Chihuán study?

The former official completed his studies in Business Administrationat the San Ignacio de Loyola University, reaching a bachelor’s degree.

In addition, it is worth adding to the achievement achieved last Saturday, a master’s degree in Sports Management and Football Administration and another in Personal, Executive and Business Coaching.

What did Leyla Chihuán say before graduating?

Shortly before this great moment, Leyla Chihuán, stated from her Instagram account what are the challenges she has now after finishing her career. Resting a little while that magical moment arrives. I remain firm in the idea that true leaders and managers must be prepared in every way to take on challenges. Now comes the degree” wrote.