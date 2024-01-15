Lexus presents the update of the UX for the European market. On an aesthetic level, the Hybrid SUV remains substantially unchanged, while the engine changes; the new UX300h in fact it replaces the previous one UX250hwith an upgraded engine and variants a two and four-wheel drive. The main change therefore concerns the introduction of a 41 HP rear electric motorwhich replaces the previous 7 HP one.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2024

Size-wise, the Lexus UX hybrid SUV is 4.5 meters long, 184 cm wide and 154 cm high, and offers spacious interior space for five people. The trunk capacity varies depending on the traction, with 320 litres for front-wheel drive versions e 283 litres for those with all-wheel drive.

Lexus UX300h front

The 2024 version maintains the same aesthetic design, but introduces new shades, including a new colorway called Sonic Copper, available on all trim levels. For the version F-Sports And F-Sport Designa new variant is available bitonal which extends from the A-pillar to the rear pillar, connecting the end of the rear glass with the line of the rear doors.

The interior of the Lexus UX now features, upon request, a new digital multi-information display from 12.3 inches. For the interior you can also opt for a new colour, Light Sandand a package of leatherless coveringswith seats in fabric or synthetic leather.

Lexus UX300h cockpit dashboard

The steering wheel has been improved with the integration of a Camera Driver Monitor, which constantly monitors the driver's attention. In case of failure to react to the warnings, the system activates the function Driver Emergency Stopbringing the vehicle to a controlled stop and activating the emergency lights.

Lexus UX300h UX300h front UX300h rear 3/4 UX300h side UX300h rear UX300h cockpit dashboard Instrument panel display Cockpit steering wheel Rear passenger seats New Lexus UX300h

Furthermore the latest version of the Lexus Safety System + adds two new features. The first, Proactive Driving Assist, uses the front camera to detect low-speed hazards in the city, such as pedestrians or parked vehicles. The second, Safe Exit Assistprevents collisions between approaching vehicles when a door is opened or when the occupants exit.

Lexus UX new Hybrid engine

The most significant evolution in the new Lexus UX is the replacement of theUX 250h Premium Hybrid with the new UX 300h. This new model keeps the four-cylinder engine from 2.0 litres coupled with two electric motorsbut the rear electric motor is now 5.6 times more powerful, going from 5.3 kW (7 hp) to 30 kW (41 hp).

The new UX 300h also boasts greater total power, reaching 146 kW (199 hp), an increase of 8% compared to the previous model. This is made possible by a hybrid system of fifth generation and a more efficient lithium-ion battery.

UX300h badge on the tailgate

Acceleration is improved, with a passing 0-100km/h time 8.5 to 8.1 seconds in the front-wheel drive model e from 8.7 to 7.9 seconds in the all-wheel drive model. Fuel consumption is reduced by 12%with values ​​between 4.7 and 5.0 l/100 km for the front-wheel drive model and between 5.0 and 5.4 l/100 km for the all-wheel drive model in the WLTP combined cycle.

Lexus UX all-wheel drive e-Four

The model a four-wheel drive UX 300h has more precise driving dynamics, with better damping roll during cornering, greater stability during hard braking and better traction management in slippery road conditions.

Lexus UX300h side view

These improvements are due to the dynamic control of the weight distribution on the system axis e-Four all-wheel drive and greater rigidity of the bodywork thanks to structural reinforcements.

Price, how much does the Lexus UX cost

The price of the Lexus UX starts at approx 45,000 euros. The available setups are: Urban, F-Design, F-Sport, and Luxury.

Lexus UX Hybrid 2024 photo

Read also:

→ Lexus UX 300e electric

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ LEXUS UX price list → Used LEXUS UX ads

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!