It took a while before Toyota wanted to embrace the electric car, but in the meantime the Japanese car giant is preparing for an impressive EV offensive. The ambition to present no fewer than 30 new electric models by 2030 is supported by launching 15 concept cars at once. And among those 15 study models is the so-called Sports Battery EV Concept, the electric successor to the Lexus LFA.

No more high-revving V10 power source, the successor to the Lexus LFA relies on a 100% electric powertrain. The specifications remain guessing, Toyota only wants to say that the super sports car does not need more than 2 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The Lexus Sports Battery EV Concept would also have a driving range of more than 700 kilometers. It is not (yet) communicated to which battery type the LFA 2.0 owes this autonomy.