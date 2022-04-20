Lexus presented the new electric model RZ, the first it will sell globally using the e-TNGA platform it shares with Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra. At first glance, the vehicle has a front certainly in line with Lexus’ classic hourglass design (albeit without a grille), while at the rear the headlight strip is less complex than its cousins. In addition to the design, on which the Japanese brand has tried to maintain proportions suited to its range of customers, it is above all inside that there are the most characteristic novelties.

One can immediately mention the cloche steering wheel, One Motion Grip, with the steering that uses Steer by Wire technology. Thanks to this system there is an electrical connection, rather than a mechanical one, to give input to the wheels and steering wheel. By orienting the steering wheel by 150 degrees you get the complete rotation of the steering, without having to cross your hands: a great convenience in city contexts.

The whole cabin environment is based on the concept Tazuma, which in Japanese indicates the rider’s control of the reins. Lexus has focused on the head-up display, on the lowered instrument panel (in combination with the ‘joystick’), on simplicity (few physical buttons) and on the panoramic roof that can be opacified with a simple command. The 14-inch central display is dedicated to the latest evolution of Lexus Link infotainment, with cloud-based navigation that allows you to receive real-time information on traffic and road conditions.

Lexus RZ 450e features the same e-Axle unit first introduced with the UX 300e model. The front electric motor produces 150 kW, while the rear 80 kW: about 308 horsepower in all, combined with Direct4 all-wheel drive, able to constantly balance the driving force electronically, and above all automatically. The 71.4 kWh battery is made up of 96 high energy density cells, with a yield that leads it, according to WLTP data, to travel over 400 kilometers between charges.