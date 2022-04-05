The Japanese brand Lexus announced the official presentation date of its next all-electric model. There RZ 450e, this is the name of the car, will be shown on April 20, 2022, at noon, through an online event on an international scale. Developed according to the philosophy “Lexus Driving Signature“, RZ is the first electric model specifically dedicated to the Toyota-controlled car manufacturer. According to Lexus, the RZ “has been designed to set a new benchmark in terms of the premium driving experience, providing the driver with an intimate and attentive connection to their car, characterized by confidence, control and comfort.”

It will be a crossover SUV, however harmonious lines, based on the platform e-TNGA shared with Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. The first version of the car had been shown in conceptual, named form LF-Z Electrifiedin March 2021 and as a prototype model in December 2021. It will go on sale from the second half of 2022, with a fully variable “Direct4” all-wheel drive system and Steer-by-Wire technology, which is one of its main technological features .

To help differentiate the RZ from its cousins, the electric motor is expected to be able to deliver more than the 214 horsepower offered in the bZ4X and Solterra. There may also be a higher battery capacity than the 71.4 kilowatt hours of a possible base version. The brand expects to have a range of electric vehicles in every segment it is committed to, all by 2030. Another goal is to have 100 percent of its sales in the US, Europe and China in electric form by 2030. same date and in the rest of the world by 2035.

Thanks to its presence in the premium segment, Lexus does not have the same concern as Toyota with regard to market volumes: consequently it will be able to embrace a more electric strategy. The parent company, on the other hand, is exploring all options a bit, including that of hydrogen.