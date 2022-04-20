RZ 450e it’s a new one Lexus electric SUV and the first to be developed from scratch on a platform dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles. The basis therefore is that e-Tnga that characterizes the Toyota bZ4x and the Subaru Solterra. Key features include an advanced transmission with optional steering by-wire with a new steering wheel One Motion Grip a clocheed e-Axles front and rear that work in conjunction with the new torque control a Lexus DIRECT4 all-wheel drive.

The lithium-ion battery from 71.4 kWh it is fully integrated into the chassis, under the passenger compartment floor and guarantees beyond 400 km of autonomy.

New Lexus RZ 450e, exterior features

The front design strongly characterizes the RZ as an electric car. Without internal combustion engine, the hood was lowered and the intake openings have been reduced. There hourglass grid has been a defining feature of Lexus models for the past decade, but with the RZ this particular shape has evolved three-dimensionally and has also been extended to the vehicle body.

The front bumper of Lexus RZ 450e

The appearance is accentuated by the finish of what would normally be the grille area in the car’s body color, and the darkening of the area on each side. The greater flexibility of the design also allowed the realization of more muscular front wheel arches. The effect is accentuated by a new optional finish two-tone for the bodywork that extends the contrasting black area from the roof to the hood.

The new design headlights are unified with the hourglass body. Ultra-thin, they give extra emphasis to the Lexus L-motif of the daytime running lights, while the main headlights and turn signals are made less prominent.

Rear view of the Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV

The side profile of the car culminates towards the rear in a linear silhouette. The long wheelbase of 2,850 mm adds emphasis to the design, emphasizing the low center of gravity. The wheels (standard 18-inch or, for the high range, 20-inch in diameter) are pushed to the ends of the car. Behind the bright line running the full width of the car has become a defining feature of Lexus design.

Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV and cockpit inside what is it like?

The interior of the RZ is an evolution of the concept Tazunaand combines the driver’s position behind the wheel and the careful arrangement of gauges, controls and displays to create a space where only small movements of the hand and eye to manage the vehicle.

The cockpit of the Lexus RZ 450e

The principle is inspired by the small adjustments of the reins that a rider uses to control a horse, which is the meaning of “Tazuna” in Japanese. With the introduction of the optional One Motion Grip of the joystick, it is possible to emphasize all the advantages of the Tazuna driving position philosophy.

The arrangement of the indicators, the head-up display and the 14-inch multimedia display was tweaked and the instrument cluster was lowered, further improving the driver’s forward view. The designers have also interpreted the BEV performance into a design clean and minimalist with fewer elements and fewer ornaments, while using high quality materials. The center console features a new indicator for the system shift-by-wire.

Instrument panel with cloche steering wheel

The passenger compartment is conceived as a space bright and open, enriched by ambient lighting with a wide range of selectable colors, to best adapt to the atmosphere of the trip. In the cockpit of the electric car Lexus has also introduced two innovations to improve comfort, convenience and life on board. This is the panoramic sunroof with a special coating to reduce heat radiation and a radiant heating system for driver and front passenger.

Lexus RZ 450e electric motor

RZ uses the e-Axle first introduced by Lexus in the UX 300e Full Electric. It is a compact and modular package consisting of an engine, a gear unit and a control unit, located between the drive wheels. On the RZ the systems are used at the front and rear and work together with the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive control to adjust vehicle dynamics, traction and power distribution, depending on driving conditions.

The two electric motors provide a total power of 313 hp

The e-Axles are quiet, efficient electric motors that deliver precise power. The front engine produces 150 kW (204 HP) and the rear one 80 kW (109 hp), for a total power of 230 kW (313 HP) And 435 Nm of maximum torque.

Lexus RZ 450e all-wheel drive e-Axles DIRECT4

RZ is the first production model to feature Lexus’ new DIRECT4 system, which works with the two e-Axles DIRECT4, a unique Lexus technology. The intelligent system is able to balance the traction of all four wheels stably, distributing the driving force automatically and continuous.

DIRECT4 uses ECU sensors to collect, evaluate and react to a number of factors, including vehicle speed, steering angle and G-forces.

The Lexus RZ 450e SUV on the road can count on traction on all 4 wheels

From these inputs, it immediately calculates and applies the appropriate drive torque to each axle to maximize grip and traction. The front / rear torque split can be adjusted from zero to 100 or from 100 to zero in milliseconds, faster than any mechanical system.

Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV battery

RZ uses a lithium-ion battery consisting of 96 cells and a total power of 71.4 kW. It is located entirely under the cockpit and constitutes integral part of the platform. Its location also contributes to the car’s low center of gravity.

Battery life was a key consideration, particularly the level of performance that could be expected afterwards 10 years of driving.

The battery consists of 96 cells and has a capacity of 71.4 kW

Lexus expects the RZ battery to keep over 90% of its capacity within that time frame, thanks to a series of measures to safeguard quality and performance, based on Lexus’ long experience in battery management technologies.

Lexus electric SUV battery life

As for the autonomy Lexus predicts that RZ is able to go more than 400 km in the combined cycle WLTP. To maximize the electric car’s range potential, the RZ’s selectable drive modes include one Range mode.

This is based on the energy saving performance of the ECO mode by further adjusting some vehicle settings: speed is limited, a different power distribution program is started and the climate control system is deactivated.

The autonomy exceeds 400 km in WLTP

By focusing on key factors including optimized vehicle weight, battery power and performance, the RZ consumes less than 18 kilowatts per 100 km traveled.

Lexus RZ 450e steering wheel

The system Steer-by-wire One Motion Grip is one of the most significant new technologies featured in the Lexus RZ. There is no mechanical link and no traditional steering column; the system uses a electrical connection to send inputs from the steering wheel and wheels.

The optional One Motion Grip system features a new one steering stick, which replaces the traditional steering wheel. Technology requires less steering effort by the driver: with a rotation of the suns 150 degrees of the joystick, complete rotation of the steering wheel from limit switch to limit switch is carried out, and there is no need for crossing hands or additional maneuvers.

The steering wheel uses an electrical connection to send commands to the wheels

There “butterfly” shape The yoke was developed with input from Lexus Takumi drivers, whose feedback helped refine each element to deliver the best performance.

With cloche steering, you have one more open view of the main instrumentation and the road ahead. Lexus designers took advantage of it to house the indicators higher and farther than would be possible with a conventional steering wheel.

Lexus RZ 450e infotainment

The system of infotainmentwhich debuted on the new Lexus NXincludes “always on” cloud-based navigation, which benefits from up-to-date information on events in the traffic, accidents and road conditions. The function of intuitive voice recognition it responds to conversation requests and is able to detect commands in the presence of background noise. There is also a new cabin attendant “Hey Lexus” and smartphone integration supports Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

14 ″ infotainment display

The DCM (data communication module) of the vehicle allows you to update or add functions conveniently over the airwithout any interruption of the use of the vehicle.

The ADAS of the Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV

RZ benefits from the advanced active safety and driver assistance systems featured in the recent, third generation of Lexus Safety System + with updated and additional features and increased scope for accident risk detection.

Additional ADAS introduced with the new RZ include the Proactive Driving Assist with steering assistance and a new monitor to check driver behavior for signs of fatigue or distraction.

The Proactive Driving Assist uses the front camera to determine the angle of a bend, adjusting the steering appropriately as you approach and make a turn.

Rear view of Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV on the road

RZ is also equipped with Lexus e-Latch, a fluid and one-touch electronic door opening system. Its operation is related to the Blind Spot Monitor of the car and supports the Safe Exit Assist, which prevents the door from being opened if vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear are detected. Also on this electric car there is one available digital rearview mirrorwhich gives the driver a clearer view with no obstructions from head restraints or luggage and a better view at night and in inclement weather.

Photo Lexus RZ 450e

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Toyota bZ4x electric car

👉 Subaru Solterra electric car

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 LEXUS price list 👉 Ads used LEXUS

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK