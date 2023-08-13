Come on, this is crazy. Before we leave with the new Lexus RX, we’re tapping through the various screens of the on-board computer, we suddenly come across a meter with the caption ‘bar’. So something with pressure; and a turbo-like symbol next to it. Foreign. Then we click further and we get to a screen with… an indicator for the gears. Six pieces. Real gears. Take a look outside: no, we are really in the right car.

The Lexus RX has been around for about as long as midsize SUVs have been around. 3.5 million have already found an owner, of which about 300,000 in our rather premium-conservative Europe. In the very beginning, he mainly made a name for himself as a beautiful and hip rear-light alternative to the German order, but he soon found a new niche: that of the economical hybrid crossover.

As a hybrid for quite some time

Since 2005, the RX has also been available with an h after its type designation. And for as long as that has been the case, Lexus has linked the electrics to a buttery smooth V6 petrol engine and a stepless transmission. A fluid combination, particularly pleasant if you are not in a hurry and appreciate peace and quiet. It won’t be Lexus.

But now: a dive into the specs of our RX 500h – the performance hybrid, yes – teaches us that there is a four-cylinder turbo engine in the front, coupled to a six-speed automatic. Temples fall apart, statues fall to the ground. Hey Lexus, you’ve been telling us all these years that a big Atkinson naturally aspirated engine with CVT and hybrid assist was the best way to drive a car like this economically. Fallen from your faith? Incidentally, the 350h (entry-level hybrid) and the 450h+ (plug-in hybrid) still link their four-cylinder without turbo to a continuously variable transmission, if you still crave it.

The Lexus RX has distinct styling

And there are more curious things at play with this new RX. Like the styling, which now seems to return from the extremely sharply cut origami situation in which its predecessor found itself. The spindlegrille is still there, a bit, but for the rest it is mainly tasteful accents and flowing, here and there even round lines that are the order of the day.

It also seems to have shrunk in height quite a bit, with that squeezing roofline, but in reality it’s only an inch off. Even the interior is modest – the folded felt door panels we recently saw on the LS, Lexus here reduces to a single artful pattern. It is that our test car is executed in this fantastic bright bronze color, otherwise you could almost call it subtle.

The Lexus RX is not extremely economical

What is immediately noticeable is that the RX quickly finds it necessary to take up its petrol engine. It does drive fully electrically, at limited speed, but you shouldn’t ask a lot of it. As a result, the meter that keeps track of the ratio of whether or not full-electric driving is at a certain point at a few percent emission-free. Our average test consumption (with, admittedly, quite a few highway kilometers) is also not extremely low: 8.4 l / 100 km. With the seven-seat Toyota Highlander, we effortlessly achieved a hilarious 6.7 l / 100 km on the same routes.

Well, that Highlander did not have 371 hp and did not hit 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds. And he wasn’t that… bold in his chassis either. Or so grabby in terms of chairs. Here they are quite pronounced in their shape and have fairly hard cheeks next to both the seat and the backrest. Very suitable for taking roundabouts all day, but still a strange sensation if you’ve just traded in your 450h from 2013 and you suddenly have to climb over such a ridge when boarding. Now this RX is an F Sport Line that has to live up to its name a bit.

But if you want the fast 500h, performance-wise, this is your only choice.

More agile and lighter

In any case, Lexus is consistent, because although everything can be operated lightly and numbly, there is such a directness in the steering and the brake pedal that they form a coherent whole with the (air-sprung, so again not unforgivably hard) chassis. The rear wheels steer in the corners, it is 90 kilos lighter than the previous RX and the center of gravity has been lowered a fraction, which all adds to the dynamics. Even the hefty touchscreen in the center of the dashboard executes your commands instantly, via finger or voice. Never slow hassle in this RX – so nice for your blood pressure.

If you let it work, the engine puts on a hefty throat. But you relax, then he does too, and then the Lexus RX is a balm for your eardrums. Thanks to active noise cancellation, it’s all serenity inside; drive 80 on a county road and you can hear your passengers breathing. The wind noise is minimal, tire and engine noise are virtually absent. We may be getting older, the world getting busier or both, but we rarely feel more pampered than when we bathe in silence.

Annoying beeps in the Lexus RX

Speaking of silence: although the Lexus RX does everything it can to please you in that area, it breaks this just as easily with annoying tones when you exceed the speed limit by a few kilometers per hour. You can disable this function (deep in the menus…), but every time you switch the car off and on again, it is active again. This has to do with new Euro NCAP ‘safety requirements’, because it is of course safer to dig into a menu in annoyance than to drive 3 km/h too fast. Unfortunately, Lexus can do little about it; apart from making it more accessible. Like Mercedes, which puts an icon/button in the corner of the screen for this function in the new E-class.

Unnecessary beeps may scare us, but in the end they don’t change the satisfied mood that the Lexus RX instills in us. He may try to act a little hipper than is ultimately good for him, but deep down he’s still an endless good guy who’s only busy coddling you. This fast turbo boy, at a decent price, is for those who want to sacrifice some economy for performance. But with the fundamental character of the RX and its riders in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if the majority still opts for a less violent variant.

Specifications Lexus RX 500h F Sport Line (2023)

engine

2,393 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

371 hp @ 6,000 rpm

550 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

6v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.1 l/100 km

182 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,890 x 1,920 x 1,710 mm (lxwxh)

2,850mm (wheelbase)

2,075 kilograms

65 l (petrol)

612 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 131,390 (NL)

€96,950 (B)