It’s a short step from L to Lexus. A step that the Japanese car manufacturer wanted to take right away: on the back of its new models, in fact, the classic logo that reads only the letter “L” will be replaced by the full lettering “Lexus”. A trend anticipated by the next NX 2022, and that Lexus intends to confirm also on future models as a new design philosophy: stop to symbolic badges so, green light for the bold fonts and full name in the style of Range Rover, Jeep Grand Wagoneer and GMC Hummer.

“We need a way to highlight the change that is engulfing Lexus – said Brian Bolain, Lexus Global Head of Marketing – I know this may seem like a silly way to do it, but we are sure it will attract attention“. The next model to get the full “Lexus” lettering on the back will be the updated LX. In addition to the rear badge, Lexus will focus its future changes on the infotainment system: Together with Toyota, the Japanese brand is working on a new display that is more sensitive to touch, easier to use and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, this new system could make its debut very soon, even before a possible mid-cycle restyling planned for any of the Lexus models.

It will undoubtedly be offered on the upcoming LX, in two configurations: the first will be an 8 “option, while another 14” option will be offered on the models that will be higher in the range. With more processing power, the system will be faster and more responsive and will also allow Lexus to roll out over-the-air updates. “One of our real drives is the need to have more product diversity and have more respect for the fact that some markets need solutions that other markets don’t they have – concluded Bolain – As we look forward, we are confident that there will be opportunities for us to satisfy North America, Europe and Asia independently. “