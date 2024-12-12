Lexus has unveiled “Liminal Cycles”, a multi-sensory and reactive installation created in collaboration with Crafting Plastics, a design and research studio in Bratislava. This work, presented at the Institute of Contemporary Art of Miami (ICA Miami), seeks to illustrate Lexus’ exploration into materials innovation, responsive technology and personalizationinspired by the Lexus LF-ZC electric vehicle prototype, also known as Lexus Future Zero Catalyst.

“Liminal Cycles” is a proposal that highlights the capabilities of natural materials and reactive software, fusing art, science and technology. Located in the sculpture garden of the ICA Miami, the installation reflects the concept of vehicles defined by software (SDV), a technological advancement that makes personalization an essential feature in luxury design. In this environment, Lexus invites attendees to immerse themselves in a sensory journey that explores how technology and nature can coexist and complement each other.

The Crafting Plastics studio, led by co-founders Vlasta Kubušová and Miroslav Král, was in charge of bringing the concept of a “vehicle” to life through a fragmented central sculpture, made of bioplastic 3D printed with Nuatan®, a biodegradable material from renewable resources. The sculpture changes color and expands or contracts when reacting to environmental stimuli such as ultraviolet radiation, emulating the rhythmic movements of breathing. This symbolic pulsation represents the harmony between technology and natural beings, emphasizing the potential of biomaterials in the future of design.

Interactive and Sensory Elements

Accompanying the central sculpture, the installation includes three satellite pieces that explore sensory reactions through sounds, visuals and smells. One of the sculptures, which takes the shape of a flower inspired by the LF-ZC steering wheel, invites viewers to interact with its texture, generating sound variations in response to touch. Another piece, which reproduces the design of the vehicle’s headrest, is part of a sofa that emits an exclusive Lexus fragrance, designed to respond to human touch.

Each of these pieces responds to stimuli, revealing the power of reactive design and innovative software-enabled materials. This installation is not only a tribute to automotive designbut a vision of how emerging technologies can transform art and luxury.

Simultaneously with the presentation of “Liminal Cycles”, Lexus launched its Capsules Collection, an edition limited edition of 26 design objects created by leading designers such as Germane Barnes, Michael Bennett (Studio Kër), Suchi Reddy, Tara Sakhi (T SAKHI) and Crafting Plastics. The collection explores themes of sustainability, materiality and innovation, and is inspired by Lexus’ philosophy, which champions personalization, performance and advanced technology.

Each object in the Capsules Collection, which ranges from ceramics to biodegradable plastics and recycled materials, is designed to contain a special Lexus fragrance, available in candles and diffusers. This sensory approach seeks to integrate technology and nature, taking viewers on a journey of discovery of new materials and creative possibilities.

The Future of Responsive and Sustainable Design

Lexus continues to bet on the future of comprehensive luxury design, placing emphasis on innovation and sustainability. The collaboration with Crafting Plastics and international designers in the creation of the Capsules Collection exemplifies the brand’s commitment to responsible design, combining aesthetics, functionality and respect for the environment.

In addition, Lexus has organized a series of round tables on art and innovation at the ICA Miami, with the participation of the designers behind the pieces in the collection and experts in the field of automotive design. This discussion space encourages dialogue about materiality, sustainability and the future of luxury in automotive design, promoting reflection on how these concepts are integrated into our daily lives.

A Commitment to Creativity and a Sustainable Future

“Liminal Cycles” and the Capsules Collection are a manifestation of Lexus’ commitment to innovation, sustainability and personalization, core values ​​that define the future of the brand. These experiences are not only thought-provoking, but also inspire to rethink the impact of design on the world around us, setting a new standard for luxury, creativity and environmental responsibility.

The installation will be available until December 15 at the ICA Miami, as part of Miami Art and Design Week, and the Capsules Collection can be purchased online and in the ICA Miami store, with profits from sales destined to promote sustainability initiatives.