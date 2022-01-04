Lexus has announced the launch of the new NX SUV with a campaign that relies above all on the power of music. Drawing parallels with the vehicle and its “Vitality x Tech” concept, Lexus has chosen the song by Donna Summer ‘I Feel Love‘, properly remastered and remixed.

The song, already nostalgic and full of emotions, was remixed by Neil Johnson (nominated for a Grammy) while the advertising video was entrusted to director Rob Chiu, famous for his emphasis on sound. Created with the intention of engaging the public, the story has been carefully constructed to offer a sensory experience, trying to recall the ASMR sensation (tingling through the head and spine). Dolby Atmos technology has been applied to the track: it is a technique that allows each instrument, sound and voice to be placed in its own ‘space’, transporting the listener into the music in a unique spatial way, while revealing every detail. audio with clarity and depth. The extra dimension adds a sensory element to the sound, while ensuring that the listener is always at the center of the experience.

So using the mix Dolby Atmosstate-of-the-art binaural techniques have been added to the audio, resulting in a perception of sound created by the brain. By hearing two tones in two ears, each at a different frequency, the brain is able to produce an additional audible tone. This third tone is called Binaural Beat, the perfect frequency between the two original tones reproduced. Research suggests that different frequencies and patterns of binaural beats elicit various responses in the brain, and help you feel better, with benefits related to alertness and focus (Gamma), mood and organization (Beta), relaxation and rest (Alpha), and sleepiness. / sleep improvement (Thel-ta and Delta).

Neil Johnson, Sound Supervisor, said: “The general theme of “Vital and Tech” gave us a lot of food for thought during the development of the campaign concept. We were drawn to the idea of ​​being able to combine a traditionally vital component of a video, music, with the newest binaural technology and Dolby Atmos. The result is a launch campaign that combines art and technology to produce an enjoyable sensory experience for the public“.