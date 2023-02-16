The multi-technological approach that Toyota will adopt in the future will clearly also involve the luxury brand Lexus. However, it is preparing to launch a new fully electric model on the market: its debut is expected by 2026, with the aim of immediately winning the trust of consumers and guiding the group’s transition into the EV segment. At the moment very little is known about this model, except that it will follow in the footsteps of the first Lexus electric vehicle, the RZ, and that it will most likely compete in the SUV segment.

“Our goal is to develop a next-generation Lexus-branded battery electric vehicle in which everything from the battery to the platform to the manufacturing process will be optimized for BEVs – said the current head of Lexus and future president of Toyota Koji Sato – To deliver electric models that are eye catching we need to drastically change the way we do business, from manufacturing to sales to service. We need to basically adopt a mindset that is totally EV-centric. We are more than confident that Lexus will lead this transformation.”. One of the key points on which Lexus’ work on its new EV will focus is on autonomy: we are talking about over 480 km on a single charge, much more than the 354 km guaranteed by the entry-level version of the RZ (the RZ 450e Luxury variant barely reaches 315 km).

We recall that in recent days Sato himself had spoken of greater attention to the electric power as regards the luxury sedans of the Lexus brand, as for the other Toyota models instead he had admitted that work will continue on the hybridwhich may make much more sense to many drivers especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support electric battery technology, and on hydrogenprotagonist of respectable future scenarios.