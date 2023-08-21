Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:35



Lexus Murcia launches new website: www.lexusmurcia.com . A new design and more functionalities with which you update your digital presence always with a clear objective: to be closer to your customers. Among the changes it presents, a new way of showing the entire range of the brand stands out.

One by one it is possible to access each model to discover the available versions and configure the vehicle through the customization possibilities that exist in terms of colour, upholstery or wheels, for example. In addition, there is complete information about the equipment and technical characteristics.

An entire online exhibition for those who want to discover the options that Lexus has on the market from anywhere.

The new LBX will soon join them, with which the SUV family grows. It is the smallest hybrid to date in the catalogue, a car especially aimed at the youngest public. Lexus Murcia has already started its pre-sale and will start delivering the first units at the beginning of 2024.

Allows online purchase with delivery to the address that the buyer decides

Buying a car is an experience that goes beyond visiting the dealership, and even more if it’s a Lexus, as Japanese culture imbues every detail with its legendary hospitality. The principles of Omotenashi, a concept that means hospitality, are found in the deepest DNA of the brand.

The Omotenashi concept encompasses the Lexus philosophy of anticipating the specific needs of each customer, always with the tireless desire to make them feel at home, and that each experience is unique.

This tool allows us to take another step in a digital transformation focused on customer needs and achieve excellence in service and attention.

The new website also offers information on pre-owned vehicles, special conditions for companies or the option to deliver the car as part of the payment.

As for the after-sales service, a section has been created to manage the prior appointment or monitor the status of the repair online while it is in the workshop.