Lexus is once again making history in the automotive market with the launch of the second generation of the NX. The new vehicle, which will be launched in Europe in the last quarter of 2021, replaces its best-selling model that has enjoyed great success throughout Europe, with more than 170,000 units sold since its introduction in 2014.

Lexus Murcia, the official dealer of the brand in the Region of Murcia, is already preparing to receive this new model that will come with two new latest generation engines: hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The first of them develops up to 242 horsepower.

The Lexus NX 2021, which will use 95% new parts, can be reserved at Lexus Murcia from July 8. Those interested may go to the official Lexus dealer in the Region of Murcia to inquire about all the details of a vehicle that has been designed to satisfy the different lifestyles of customers around the world, with a complete renovation of its main strengths, like electrification, design, driving performance and advanced technologies to broaden its appeal.

The brand presents the renewal of its D-segment hybrid SUV



The interior of the new NX introduces for the first time the new Lexus Tazuna concept, which focuses on providing the driver with direct and intuitive control of the vehicle. The design of the passenger environment is intended to create the feeling of a premium lounge.

New engines



The new Lexus NX launches two new state-of-the-art engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, with class-leading performance that reinforce Lexus’ leadership in electrification. Both models can be reserved at the official Lexus dealer in the Region of Murcia.

On the one hand, the NX 450h + will be the first Lexus plug-in hybrid and the flagship model of the new NX range, with 306 DIN hp, 63 km driving range in electric mode and CO2 emissions below 40 g / km. .

The other model, the NX 350h, includes a fourth-generation Lexus hybrid system that improves power by 22% over the current version and reduces emissions by 10%.

In addition to this new car, Lexus Murcia has at its dealership the full range of electric and hybrid vehicles from the Japanese firm. The most prominent models are the CT 200h, UX 250h, UX 300e, IS 300h, RC 300h, NX 300h, RX 450h, LC 500h and the new LS 500h, RX 450h L or the ES 300h.