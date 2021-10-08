The new model will be presented at 6:30 pm on October 13, 2021, Italian time Lexus LX. The car will bring new life to the SUV offer of the brand which operates under the control of Toyota. Lexus hasn’t leaked too many pictures of the LX, giving only a small glimpse of the rear: there don’t seem to be any revolutionary ideas judging by the cover photo of this article, officially released by the Japanese brand. The presentation will be digital.

The car should be based on the model Toyota Land Cruiser, presumably equipped with a hybrid engine. According to rumors from Japan, there was talk of a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, which would thus replace the previous generation’s 5.7-liter V8. An electric motor will be supplied which will provide a total of 480 hp and 871 Nm of torque. Both LX 600 and LX 750h models should be equipped exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and with all-wheel drive.

Based on the wishes of the clientele, who are interested in a greater amount of luxury, the suv could feature a huge 17-inch infotainment screen. Initially it was assumed a presentation in September, but everything has been postponed to October. Thanks to the chip crisis, sales could start in 2022.