Lexus LM it’s the new one minivan of the brand developed for the European market. It is part of the “Lexus Next Chapter” project and is the fourth model, after the NX, RX and RZ Full Electric SUVs. The passenger compartment was designed with particular attention to the comfort and well-being of passengers, offering a hospitable and functional environment. Suffice it to say that inside there are a large 48 inch HD monitor and the customized audio system Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound. Furthermore, driving is comfortable and safe thanks to the GA-K global platform of Lexus and the hybrid engine 2.5 liter Hybrid with 250 HP.

Lexus’ goal with the LM model was to create a first class cabincombining the comfort of a living room with the functionality of a mobile office, very luxurious. The design of the LM was influenced by research conducted with manufacturers of private jetsconfirming the importance of a relaxing environment to perceive the highest level of luxury.

L’Omotenashi hospitality of Lexus, which makes passengers feel welcomed and cared for, has been applied to offer personalized comfort and reduced stress. Lexus’ Takumi craftsmanship standards are reflected in the interior design and finish. The versions a 7 and 4 seats they offer accessible space and functions. There silence of the passenger compartment has been a priority to ensure a quiet and luxurious driving experience.

The central partition wall in the four-seater model has an upper section in transparent glass, which can be opened, closed or darkened to ensure privacy. The passenger compartment is illuminated by a indirect ambient light, with different chromatic lighting options to create different atmospheres. The front area of ​​the passenger compartment follows the “Tazuna” conceptoffering intuitive controls and optimal concentration for the driver.

The ride is comfortable and connective thanks to the Lexus Driving Signature. In the four-seater model there are hidden functions such as folding tables, wireless chargers and storage compartments. A panoramic monitor and digital rearview mirror improve visibility for the driver.

The Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound audio system ei 48-inch widescreen monitor they add further pleasure to the travel experience. Three viewing modes are available: full screen, cinema and separate screens left and right showing independent content (with individual headphones on both sides). Users can project content directly from your smartphone or tablet, or connect to the screen via two doors HDMI.

The system can be used for entertainment or for online business meetings. In the seven-seater model there is a 14-inch rear multimedia display which can be operated independently of the one in the front console.

The Lexus Climate Concierge instead it offers a personalized cabin, allowing passengers to adjust the temperature, lighting and other aspects of the environment with ease. Technology nanoe-X helps maintain air quality inside the passenger compartment. The precision of the system also extends to the possibility of setting several temperature controls for different parts of the body.

The dimensions of the vehicle are 5,130 mm long1,890 mm wide and 1,945 mm high, with a 3,000 mm wheelbase that maximizes space for rear passengers.

The front of the Lexus LM features a wide grill in the lower section, connected to the headlights through a thin opening, creating the feature hourglass shape by Lexus. The flowing lines of the LM are emphasized by the dark A-pillars, while the large glass surfaces contribute to an atmosphere of openness. Easy access is guaranteed by the large sliding side doors.

To complement the prestige of the LM, they are available 19-inch alloy wheels and three different “sonic” finishes with a deep shine.

Lexus LM hybrid engine

The Lexus LM is available in Europe with the powertrain 2.5 liter Premium Hybridalready used in the models NX 350h And RX 350h. This well-tested system can count on a power of 250 HP/184 kW and a maximum torque of 239 Nm. The vehicle is also equipped with E-Four electronic all-wheel driveallowing a distribution of the driving torque between the front and rear wheels.

Comfort is at the heart of the driving, braking and dynamic characteristics, with the mode Comfort for the rear seats which adjusts the suspension and torque distribution to maintain a comfortable posture. Furthermore, the car is equipped with other sophisticated technologies such as Smart Stop automatic braking control and the AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension) system.

ADAS on the new LM

The Lexus LM is equipped with ADAS systems advanced active safety and driver assistance, included in the Lexus Safety System +also present in the new models NX, RX and RZ. These systems detect a wide range of crash risks and provide warnings and support to the driver to avoid or reduce impacts. Among the main features are lemergency steering assistanceAdaptive Cruise Control and Proactive Driving Assist for safe driving in urban traffic.

A driver monitoring system monitors the driver’s attention and can activate the eCall system to request help if he fails to respond to warnings. The vehicle is equipped with electronic door opening, including the Safe Exit Assistwhich warns the driver of oncoming traffic and prevents inadvertent opening of the doors.

Thanks to technology over the air, software updates can be provided easily, ensuring users benefit from the latest developments without visiting support. The extended safety package also includes lane change assist and Front Cross-Traffic Alert for additional levels of safety while driving.

Lexus LM price, how much it costs

The price of over 130,000 euros of the Lexus LM is that of a true luxury car. To be precise, the cost is 135,000 euros for the seven-seater version e 155,000 euros for the four-person one.

