Lexus LM it’s the new one minivan of the brand developed for the European market. It is part of the “Lexus Next Chapter” project and is the fourth model, after the NX, RX and RZ Full Electric SUVs. The passenger compartment was designed with particular attention to the comfort and well-being of passengers, offering a hospitable and functional environment. Just think that inside there are a large 48 inch HD monitor and the custom audio system Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound. Driving is also comfortable and safe thanks to the GA-K global platform of Lexus and the hybrid engine 2.5-litre Hybrid with 250hp.

Lexus LM luxury MPV

Lexus’ goal with the LM model was to create a first class cabincombining the comfort of a living room with the functionality of a mobile office, very luxurious. The design of the LM was influenced by research conducted with manufacturers of private jetsconfirming the importance of a relaxing environment to perceive the highest level of luxury.

Individual luxury rear seats inspired by those on private jets

L’Omotenashi hospitality of Lexus, which makes passengers feel welcomed and cared for, has been applied to offer personalized comfort and reduced stress. Lexus’ Takumi craftsmanship standards are mirrored in the interior trim and finish. The versions a 7 and 4 seats offer space and accessible functions. There quietness of the cabin it was a priority to ensure a smooth and luxurious driving experience.

The central partition wall in the four-seater model has an upper section in transparent glass, which can be opened, closed or blacked out to ensure privacy. The cockpit is illuminated by a indirect ambient light, with different chromatic lighting options to create different atmospheres. The front area of ​​the passenger compartment follows the “Tazuna” conceptoffering intuitive controls and optimal concentration for the driver.

Single rear seat for maximum comfort

Driving is comfortable and connective thanks to the Lexus Driving Signature. In the four-seater model there are hidden features such as folding tables, wireless chargers and storage compartments. A panoramic monitor and digital rear view mirror improve visibility for the driver.

Lexus LM cockpit with 48″ display

The Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound audio system ei 48-inch widescreen monitor they add extra pleasure to the travel experience. Three viewing modes are available: full screen, cinema and split screens left and right showing independent content (with individual headphones on both sides). Users can project content directly from your smartphone or tablet, or connect to the screen via two doors HDMI. The system can be used for entertainment or for online business meetings. In the seven-seater model there is a 14-inch rear media display which can be operated independently from the one in the front console.

48-inch widescreen monitor, cinema effect

The Lexus Climate Concierge instead it offers a personalized cabin, allowing passengers to adjust the temperature, lighting and other aspects of the environment with ease. Technology nanoe-X helps to maintain the quality of the air inside the passenger compartment. The accuracy of the system also extends to the ability to set different temperature controls for different parts of the body.

Lexus LM as it is

The dimensions of the vehicle are of 5,130 mm in length1,890mm wide and 1,945mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,000mm maximizing space for rear passengers.

The front of the Lexus LM features a wide grid in the lower section, connected to the headlights through a thin opening, creating the feature hourglass shape of Lexus. The flowing lines of the LM are emphasized by dark A- and C-pillars, while the large glass surfaces contribute to an atmosphere of openness. Easy access is ensured by the wide sliding side doors.

Lexus LM side

To complete the prestige of the LM, they are available 19-inch alloy wheels and three different “sonic” finishes with a deep shine.

Lexus LM hybrid engine

The Lexus LM is available in Europe with the powertrain 2.5 liter Premium Hybridalready used in models NX 350h And RX 350h. This well-proven system can count on a power of 250hp/184kW and a maximum torque of 239 Nm. The vehicle is also equipped with E-Four electronic all-wheel driveallowing a distribution of the drive torque between the front and rear wheels.

Center console automatic shift lever

Comfort is at the heart of the driving characteristics, braking and dynamics, with the mode Comfort for the rear seats that adjusts the suspension and torque distribution to maintain a comfortable posture. Also the car is equipped with other sophisticated technologies such as the Smart Stop automatic braking control and the AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension) system.

ADAS on the new LM

The Lexus LM is equipped with ADAS systems advanced active safety and driver assistance, included in the Lexus Safety System+also present in the new models NX, RX and RZ. These systems detect a wide range of crash risks and provide warnings and driver support to avoid or mitigate impacts. Among the main features are theemergency steering assistancethe Adaptive Cruise Control and the Proactive Driving Assist for safe driving in urban traffic.

A driver monitoring system monitors driver attention and can activate the eCall system to call for help if alerts are not responded to. The vehicle is equipped with electronic door openers, including the Safe Exit Assistwhich warns the driver of approaching traffic and prevents unintentional door opening.

Lexus LM rear 3/4

Thanks to technology over the air, software updates can be provided easily, ensuring users benefit from the latest developments without going to service. The extended safety package also includes lane change assist and the Front Cross-Traffic Alert for additional levels of safety while driving.

Photo new Lexus LM

