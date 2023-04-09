The Lexus LC range is renewed with the coupé and convertible versions for 2024, with the arrival of various new features and updates both from a technological and mechanical point of view with a new set-up and some upgrades for the V8 and electrified. At the same time, a new special edition, the “Ultimate Edition”, is also being introduced. Production of the new LC will start in May 2023 while the special version will enter the assembly lines from September.

Lexus LC, how the MY2024 changes

The Lexus LC MY2024 will be equipped with a new multimedia system with a larger screen: instead of the 10″ one with touchpad controls in the center console, there is now a 12.3″ high definition touchscreen which for ease of use was positioned 86 mm closer to the driver. The new display is easier to use, has more functionality and responds faster to commands. Another feature of the multimedia system is voice recognition, through which the driver or front passenger can issue voice commands to the “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant. This can respond to around 100 different commands (depending on the model), for example to operate the climate controls, search the Internet and connect to phone calls. Up to three users can save their own customized system settings for navigation, audio, driving position and safety alerts.

Connectivity and interiors

Connectivity for smartphones is possible with Apple CarPlay wireless or with the cable and via Android Auto with a wired connection. Using the Lexus Link smartphone app, some functions can be operated remotely, such as unlocking/locking doors, air conditioning or heating which can be set before getting into the car. Another additional feature is cloud-based navigation with real-time road and traffic information, making it easy to plan trips and reroute if needed. Other useful travel-related information, such as local fuel prices and parking locations, can be accessed from the cloud using “Hey Lexus”. Should the cloud connection not be available, there is also navigation built into the touchscreen. Without the touchpad on the center console, the switches on the center console have been rearranged in a more user-friendly longitudinal arrangement. The console also features an aluminum knob for the audio system (completed by touchscreen controls) that is easily accessible by both front seat occupants. The console’s rear storage houses a 12-volt accessory outlet, a USB-C port for device charging, and a USB-A port for playing High-Resolution Audio sources. To reproduce high-resolution audio, the speakers have been modified in the rear seatbacks and sides of the dashboard. A 13-speaker Mark Levison surround sound system, comparable to a high-quality home audio system, comes standard.

The interiors of the LC Convertible and LC Coupé are now also offered with a two-tone Blue & White livery, an expression of elegance and spaciousness, and DK. The first features blue details for the steering wheel, gear knob, lower door trim and front scuff plates. In the second case the pink contrasts the dark black with the red seats, the center console, the instrument panel and the lower trim of the door handle. On the new Lexus LC there are also other small differences inside the passenger compartment compared to the past: the dashboard on the passenger side, previously in acrylic, now matches the dashboard trim, some materials are also new for the seats and the door sills in the Sport Package models which are now made of lightweight carbon.

New color choices

Two new body colors were introduced for both the Coupé and the Convertible. Heat Blue Contrast Layering, a clear, pure blue with highly contrasting highlights and hues that give the LC’s beautiful body a sense of depth. Sonic Copper which is a chromatic color with a rich reddish tint under sunlight that deepens as the light dims. The exterior mirrors are equipped as standard with a camera for the panoramic monitor. Slightly reshaping the mirror housing further reduced wind noise and suppressed wind separation for improved aerodynamics. All models are now offered with three new forged wheels: 20-inch with a high-gloss black metallic finish, 21-inch with a 3D machined finish and 21-inch with a two-tone black and hyperchrome finish.

Lexus Safety System+ with more features

For all LC models, more features have been added to the Lexus Safety System +: the Pre-Collision System (PCS), which previously monitored vehicles and pedestrians now also integrates cyclist recognition (daytime), turn assist at junctions now helps the driver to make left and right turns more safely in junction traffic. Emergency Steering Assist automatically sends small corrective inputs to the steering wheel, if enabled, to help prevent unintentional lane departure. Road Sign Assist can quickly reset the vehicle’s speed based on speed limit information. And Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, which regulates the speed of the car in relation to the vehicle in front, now also features Curve Speed ​​Reduction to automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed according to the curve radius.

Greater driving refinement

The driving dynamics have also improved, with a refinement work on the engines of the Lexus LC range. Changes were made to the suspension coil springs, shock absorber tuning, rear suspension cross member, stabilizer spring rates, underbody reinforcements, steering column and steering gear fixation, and steering bearing fixation. axle and wheel hub. The front engine mounts have also been revised and the time gap between the vehicle body and the movement of the powertrain has been reduced. The result of these incremental improvements is crisper steering response and improved ground contact feel. Additionally, the Brake-by-Wire system has been recalibrated for more natural and smoother braking. And the control of the 10-speed automatic transmission has also been fine-tuned, to better anticipate the driver’s intentions in D mode. The automatic transmission now also offers sportier driving characteristics in SPORT S and SPORT S+ modes. SPORT S+ offers a more manual-like driving experience in D, selects gear for optimal acceleration and deceleration, and downshifts while braking. For trail driving, the V8-powered Coupe and Convertible now offer an Expert mode that disengages traction control, allowing drivers to slide the vehicle. Also to improve driving performance, the LC 500h Coupé’s lithium-ion battery for the Multi Stage Hybrid system now features larger capacity cells. This delivers power quicker, improving responsiveness and acceleration feel.

The Ultimate Editions

The Ultimate Edition models of the V8-powered LC Coupé and LC Convertible are distinguished by a more exclusive and refined performance image and an even more refined engine capable of delivering 477 hp. The livery has a unique Hakugin White matte finish and a texture of lines inspired by traditional Japanese fine porcelain. This unique effect, sealed by a satin lacquer finish, contrasts with the black decorations of the bodywork. Black appears at the front of the car on the radiator grille and moulding, headlamp surrounds and washer cover, bumper trim and wing mirrors but also at the rear on the lamp cover, bracket, gasket bottom of the bumper and on the exhaust flap.

Unique details

The front bumper integrates incrementally shaped canards, an aerodynamic device seen in aviation and auto racing. These improve handling and stability by regulating airflow along the sides of the bumper and reducing lift at the front of the vehicle. Another more visible aerodynamic feature is the Coupé’s black carbon rear wing. This applies aerodynamic expertise from air racing, further evidence of how Lexus drew inspiration from its association with Japanese stunt and racing driver Yoshihide “Yoshi” Muroya, the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Champion. The cabin of the Lexus LC Ultimate Edition has an interior in Kachi-Blue, a color considered auspicious in Japan since ancient times, when the threads used for samurai armor were a bluish-black shade known as kachi-iro (“winning color”). The interior of the Ultimate Edition is also distinguished by the presentation of the vehicle’s serial number on an aluminum plate in front of the gear knob. The environment is also embellished by Alcantara on the console and on the door trims, while the “Limited Edition” lettering appears on the door sills. Under the hood the engine is Takumi (master craftsman) tuned for smoother revving feel, high quality sound and improved throttle response. The rear differential was also tuned by Takumi for throttle response.