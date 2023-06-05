The Lexus SUV range expands with the introduction of the new LBX, the smallest available on the market today by the Japanese luxury brand. The new Lexus compact crossover stands out for its strong European footprint: it was in fact designed and engineered on the basis of a modified version of the global GA-B platform specifically for customers from the Old Continent, and seems to be unrivaled in terms of quality, luxury and refinement.

Hybrid engine

The heart of the new LBX is the system New generation Lexus premium hybridwhich is based on a compact and lightweight 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine: the Japanese automaker has announced that the main components of this system have undergone a substantial redesignincluding the transaxle and power control unit, with the aim of improving efficiency, reducing losses, saving weight and limiting dimensions.

New battery

One of the main innovations from this point of view is represented by a new bipolar battery al nickel metal hydride with low resistance and high power, which allows to support even more the electric motor during acceleration and extend the ability to drive in all-electric mode of the car. A little bit of numbers: the maximum combined power of the hybrid system is 136 HP, the torque peak reaches 185 Nm, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.

External and internal

If the exterior design stands out for the new identity that Lexus wanted to give to its most compact SUV in the range, equipping it with distinctive elements such as the grill united in a single trapezoidal shape and positioned under a narrow opening that runs under the leading edge of the bonnet connecting the narrow light clusters, the interior of the new LBX is distinguished by simplicity and elegance that blends perfectly with craftsmanship and high quality. From a point of view technologicalthen, the new 12.3″ fully digital instrument display deserves a mention, flanked by the Lexus Link Connect infotainment managed via a 9.8″ touchscreen.

Four setups

We conclude with the Lexus LBX range, which consists of four trim levels: at the base we find the versions, or “atmospheres” as the Japanese brand calls them, Elegant and Relaxdesigned to convey a greater feeling of refinement, while moving up the line-up the versions appear Emotion and Cool, which instead have a sportier and more dynamic character thanks, for example, to the two-tone paintwork and 18″ alloy wheels with machined finish, unlike the first two which have a single-colour exterior paintwork and 18″ polished alloy wheels. In addition to these four versions, one is also available entry-level version equipped with advanced technological features as standard and paid options.