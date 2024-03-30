Always nice when a brand decides to enter unknown territory. Remember how the world turned upside down when BMW launched the 1 Series? Or how we watched breathlessly when Volkswagen decided to make a limousine with a price of six figures? Some attempts are more successful than others, indeed. But Lexus is now taking a step with the LBX that has a good chance of paying off.

The B-segment crossover. The magic formula for success on the European market. If you let your toddler make one, people will line up for it. And so it is actually surprising that all mainstream brands have been using it for years, but few luxury car builders have ventured into it.

These are some of the competitors of the Lexus LBX

Audi has been driving the Q2 for some time now. Volvo recently presented the electric EX30. Mini has the newly updated Countryman. But BMW itself and Mercedes are conspicuous by their absence. And wouldn't it be nice if brands like Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Porsche or Cadillac were to try it? Currently, cars such as the Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008 are making frantic attempts to appear premium with richly equipped versions – for which good money is also paid. You may be 'lowering' your badge as a luxury brand, but there is a lot to gain in this area.

Lexus saw the light some time ago and today presents us the result of their efforts: the Lexus LBX, or Lexus Break-through Crossover. “Besides LFA, it is the only type name that can start with an L, that's how important it is,” says the brand. That's good.

The Lexus LBX is a Toyota under the skin

The LBX has a well-known basis: after all, mother Toyota already builds the Yaris Cross. Only those who are interested make that link, because the unsuspecting passer-by would never say that the two have anything to do with each other. The LBX consciously breaks with the well-known Lexus styling (read: the exuberant spindlegrille) to create 'a more relaxed than formal character'.

His design is a bit anonymous in our opinion, but perhaps that was the intention. Lexus also uses the LBX to attract new customers to the brand, and you should not want to welcome them with a grille that nightmares are made of. Which does not mean that the LBX looks boring.

The designers have given it a long hood, which makes it appear optically lower and more stretched (it is only 4.19 meters long). The well-known trick with the black C-pillar to make the roof 'float' also contributes to this, as does the pinched glass section and relatively short overhang at the front and rear. Swollen doors optically transfer the power to the rear wheels, but apart from a small electric push in AWD versions, little actually happens there.

The Lexus LBX is not an EV

The LBX is not fully electric, as you might expect nowadays, but of course it is hybrid. It gets 136 hp from the three-cylinder/electric motor/CVT cluster between its front wheels. That does indeed not make it very fast: a sprint time from 0 to 100 in 9.2 seconds no longer makes the lips pucker.

The Lexus LBX does not focus on performance, but on comfort, refinement and realistic economy, for which there is something to be said. Wider track widths and a slightly longer wheelbase than the Toyota should plant it extra firmly on the road.

No space wonder inside

That wheelbase (+ 2 centimeters) should theoretically result in a fraction more legroom in the back, but the opposite turns out to be true. While we could still sit reasonably in the back with our Dutch-average length in the Yaris Cross, that won't be possible in the LBX. It is that the door can just be closed with our knees next to the front seat, but otherwise we simply cannot fit 'behind ourselves'. The front seat also cannot go very far back, which proves difficult for a taller colleague. Could be better, also in this segment.

Good: if you fit in, then you certainly have nothing to complain about in the LBX. An elegantly designed dashboard with a rear-leaning screen in the middle determines the relaxing image. Lexus' intention to also let their entry-level model fully express their brand feeling is evident from the choice of beautiful materials, tasteful ambient lighting and the impeccable finish. A special choice is the sliding center console: move it firmly back and the passengers there will like you even less.

You can configure the LBX to your heart's content

Because tastes seem to differ more and more, Lexus offers four so-called Atmospheres (in addition to the basic version and the Original Edition, limited to ten units). These hardly differ in price, but even more so in execution. You can choose from Elegant, Emotion, Relax and Cool, with varying colors, wheels, types of upholstery (the Relax has semi-aniline leather) and extras.

You can then go wild with three packages – Tech, Premium and Advanced – to further customize your LBX with things like a digital key, head-up display, 12.3-inch counter screen and Mark Levinson audio with thirteen speakers. Lexus provides all safety gimmicks as standard.

Lexus LBX is easy to drive

While driving, we quickly grasp the LBX and its intentions. He is a pamperer, a little one who does his best to be big for you. The typical Japanese attention to sight lines and 'what is where' is immediately noticeable, as is the generous insulation. The steering is smooth as butter and has a longer ratio than you expect, possibly so that the word 'nervous' will never occur to you. The chassis is pleasantly flexible and the weight is noticeably not very high. Front-wheel drives get a torsion beam at the rear; AWD is accompanied by a more advanced suspension.

The three-cylinder is a good thing. He is so quiet that sometimes you hardly notice that he is working. Which, by the way, is not often the case; the smart hybrid technology ensures that the LBX moves electrically for a large part of the time. If you push it forward, the variable transmission makes the engine roar. The joke is: it doesn't even sound wrong. There are no 'gears' to flip through, like with some other Lexuses. It seems like a very conscious choice: this drivetrain should relieve you of your worries, not excite you.

And that really sums up the LBX as a whole. This is not a fighter, not a compact playmate to romp around with. As befits a car of its brand, it is very relaxing, not exciting, to drive. He takes things off your hands and calmly takes you where you need to go, and he does that from 35,995 euros (33,580 euros in Belgium). That may be a lot of money for a not-fully-electric, not-fast and not-spacious small crossover. But it's relatively little for a Lexus.

Specifications of the Lexus LBX Elegant 2WD (2024)

Engine

1,490 cc

three-cylinder hybrid

136 hp @ 5,500 rpm

120 + 185 Nm @ 3,600 rpm

Drive

front wheels

CVT automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.2 s

top speed 170 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.5 l/100 km

103g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,190×1,825x

1,560 mm (lxwxh)

2,580 mm (wheelbase)

1,280 kg

36 l (petrol)

402 / 994 l (luggage)

Prices

€40,495 (NL)

€37,460 (B)